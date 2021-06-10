WINCHESTER — If you’re seriously considering having a wedding, you might want to start booking vendors now.
That’s some advice from Kim James, owner and chef at Six Star Events, a catering business located in Frederick County. She said she’s already booked well into 2022 now that state COVID-19 restrictions for weddings have been eased.
Between couples who postponed their weddings during the pandemic to newly engaged couples, local vendors say they are swamped.
“When we opened back up, it was like, ‘whoa, Nelly!’” James said.
Michelle Myers, a local wedding and event planner and owner of Michelle’s Main Event, was still able to help with planning seven weddings in 2020, while the remaining two-thirds postponed their nuptials. On average, Myers plans about 20 to 25 weddings in a normal year. She said she’s noticed an uptick in bookings for wedding events now that things are opening back up.
“2021 for me and for many of the vendors and venues I’ve worked with, they’re really hard to get because we’re almost triple booked. More booked than usual,” Myers said. “Not everyone realizes how far in advance you need to start.”
One of the venues Myers works with Piccadilly Place, which is located in a historic mansion at 25 W. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. It opened for events about a month ago, said owner Scott Bessette.
While Piccadilly Place still has openings for weddings this year, weekend availability for renting the space is shrinking quickly, he said. The situation is similar at the George Washington Wyndham Grand Hotel in downtown Winchester, said Kendra Tolley, the hotel’s conference services manager.
Not only has the pandemic resulted in a wedding boom, it also has changed the way weddings are held as a result of COVID-19
For James, her staff is serving guests their food more frequently. While buffet tables and grazing stations are still on display, guests can only access food from those setups by having it served to them by a masked staff member, she said.
But she has noticed that fewer people are wearing face masks at wedding events, now that COVID-19 vaccines are readily available and most restrictions have lifted.
“It’s really refreshing and so nice to see people socializing and enjoying themselves,” James said. “The first couple weddings that we had once things started to open back up, I mean it almost brought tears to my eyes to see people. They were so social.”
Because people are beginning to socialize more, James has noticed event organizers are expanding times for guests to socialize by another 30 minutes between cocktails and dinner.
“People are talking and they haven’t seen anybody,” James said. “They’re really enjoying being able to talk and being out in the open air.”
Throughout 2020, any wedding event James catered, it seemed people were extremely hesitant to move around and interact with one another.
“Even if we were having a small event, you could tell, people didn’t quite know how to tread,” she said.
An emerging trends she has noticed in recent months at weddings is that people are steering toward signature cocktails, and the Old Fashioned bourbon cocktail “is back.” People are also moving toward smaller bites, such as mini charcuterie boards.
The color palettes at weddings have become increasingly bolder, James said she’s noticed.
“I don’t know if it’s just [because] people are kind of like whimsical right now,” she said.
Myers noted that she suggests to her clients that they offer a colored bracelet system for wedding guests to let others know their level of comfort socializing. Guests can choose among three different colored bracelets — green, yellow and red. Green means the guest is comfortable with being close to others and might even be open to a hug. Yellow means they might want to do an elbow bump but possibly keep their distance and red means they prefer following stricter social distancing and health guidelines when socializing.
People have also gotten creative with implementing hand sanitizer at their weddings, by either giving it away as party favors or using it as name markers for seating arrangements, Myers added.
People are also holding more outdoor weddings since COVID-19.
At some weddings, Myers’ clients have taken the temperatures of guests while parking. Their contact information has also been collected for contact tracing in the future if necessary.
When it comes to asking or requiring guests to be vaccinated, Myers advises her clients to keep a neutral stance with their wedding guests.
In some cases, Myers has had mothers of the bride tell her they don’t want unvaccinated guests.
“I really don’t feel like there is a tactful way to say that,” she said.
Instead, Myers advises clients to inform their guests, whether they’re vaccinated or not, about the risks of attending a wedding so they can gauge whether they’re comfortable attending.
“Put the safety of the guests in their court,” Myers said.
But Tina Behnke, a board member for Shenandoah Wedding Professionals and the CEO of AirPac Portable Air Conditioners & Heaters, knows wedding clients who have asked guests to show their vaccine cards before the event if they do not want to wear a mask. If guests didn’t share proof of their vaccination, then they would be required to wear a mask during the ceremony.
“There’s no right or wrong,” Behnke said about vaccination rules at weddings.
And even though business is definitely picking up in the wedding industry, Behnke said the pandemic has taken its toll on those who work in the business, particularly venue sites. She thinks many vendors might not be able to fully recover financially until 2023.
“It’s been a really tough time for this industry, just because nobody could do anything for such a long time,” she said.
