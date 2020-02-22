Feb. 25 | Thorne-Clarke Wine Dinner at CRUSH Wine Bar at Creekside Station, 6 p.m., $65 per person. Call 540-550-0103 for reservations.
Feb. 25 | Virginia Wine class with Murphy’s and Walsh Family Wines at Brewbaker’s Backroom in Old Town Winchester. 6-8 p.m. Call to reserve, 540-723-9719. $25 per person.
March 7 | Mac and Cheese Wine Pairing at James Charles Winery in Frederick County, noon to 6 p.m., $18 per person. Buy tickets online at www.jamescharleswine.com
March 8 | Glen Manor Library Tasting paired with food at L’Auberge Provencale in White Post, 12:30 p.m. $155 per person. For tickets, visit
March 12 | Wine and Terrarium Design workshop with Stone Tower Winery at Weber’s Nursery in Winchester, 6 p.m. $45 — $85 per person
March 21 | Ladies of the Vine Wine Pairing Dinner, at 6:30 p.m. at The Buttery at Locke Store in Millwood. $135 per person. For tickets, visit
March 25 | Kermit Lynch Wine Dinner at The Butcher Station at Creekside Station, 6 p.m., $100 per person. Call 540-662-2433 for reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.