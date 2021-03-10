WINCHESTER — Virginia’s Governor Cup 2021 has revealed its Cup Case winners. While no local wineries made the cut, numerous received Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.
Hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association, the wine-tasting competition is billed as "one of the most stringent" in the United States
This year, 16 judges sampled 544 Virginia wines from more than 100 Virginia wineries. The top 12 red and white wines were named to the Governor's Cup Case.
Judging is done in two phases, starting with the preliminary round that lasts 10 days. Each wine is tasted by seven judges in a single, blind tasting where the judges only know the grape or category of wine without knowing the vintage, winery or name.
Judges score the wines on a 100-point scale based on appearance, aroma, flavor and overall quality. The top 12 are then moved to the final round and are designated as the Governor’s Cup Case.
This year’s Governor’s Cup winner was Barboursville Vineyards’ 2015 Paxxito.
The Governor’s Cup Case included Barboursville Vineyards’ 2019 Vermentino Reserve, 2015 Paxxito and 2016 Octagon; Bluestone Vineyard’s 2019 Petit Manseng; Breaux Vineyards’ 2016 Nebbiolo and 2016 Meritage; Carriage House Wineworks’ 2019 Petit Verdot; King Family Vineyards’ 2017 Mountain Plains; Michael Shaps Wineworks’ 2015 Meritage; R.A.H Wine Company’s 2017 Series 1; Trump Winery’s 2014 Brut Reserve; and Veritas Winery’s 2017 Petit Verdot.
Local awards included:
• Gold — Mt. Jackson’s Cave Ridge Vineyard’s 2017 Red Silk Barrel Select Cabernet Franc; Delaplane’s Delaplane Cellars’ 2017 Tannat; Woodstock’s Muse Vineyards’ 2017 Clio; and Edinburg’s Shenandoah Vineyards’ 2017 Reserve Red.
• Silver — Cave Ridge’s 2015 Red Silk Barrel Select Cabernet Franc, 2017 Petit Verdot and Le Bon Minou; Delaplane Cellars’ 2017 Left Bank; Linden’s Fox Meadow Winery’s 2019 Meritage and 2019 Pinot Grigio; Muse Vineyards’ 2019 Thalia, 2017 Petit Verdot and 2017 Cabernet Franc; Shenandoah Vineyards' 2019 Riesling, 2019 Cuvee Emma and 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon; and Winchester’s The Briede Family Vineyards’ 2019 Arandell and 2017 Sparkling Winchester.
• Bronze — Cave Ridge’s RP Select Cuvee and Rosé; Delaplane Cellars’ 2019 Sauvignon Blanc and 2017 Cinq 8; and Fox Meadow Winery’s 2019 Barreo Fermented Chardonnay.
