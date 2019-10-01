A Winchester woman who worked as a cleaner at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia is accused of smuggling six pistols into El Salvador on her way to Ecuador.
The guns were found in a search of Paulina de los Angeles Carrion Espinoza’s luggage at the airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Detective Jerrod C. Hughes, an investigator with the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police Department.
The six Glock semi-automatic pistols, eight ammunition clips, and several gun parts were detected by an airport X-ray machine, according to El Salvador Now. The website said the 59-year-old Carrion Espinoza, who was traveling to Ecuador, didn’t have documentation allowing her to carry guns, so she was charged with arms trafficking.
On Friday, authorities raided Carrion Espinoza’s home in the 700 block of Beehive Way off of West Jubal Early Drive around 6:15 a.m., according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. She said local police assisted authority police in executing a search warrant. Kaitlyn Pote, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman, said in an email on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security, of which her agency is a part, assisted in the raid.
Neighbor Patricia McDonnell-Hassell said she awoke to police calling to the residents of the home on a loudspeaker to put their weapons down and come out.
“I had enough time to jump out of bed and grab my kids and put them in another room thinking there’s going to be a shootout,” she said. “I looked out my mom’s door and that’s when they started ramming the door.”
Nancy Skeen, McDonnell-Hassell’s mother, said police blocked off the street by the house and there were four black sport utility vehicles involved in addition to a police SWAT team.
“There was a lot of manpower,” she said. “Thank God they didn’t need it.”
Skeen said a couple live in the home along with three children of middle and high school age. No one answered the door on Monday evening when The Winchester Star visited the home.
Hughes wrote that Carrion Espinoza is related to the family in the home. He said four pistols, two magazines, a few folding stocks used for semi-automatic rifles, and $11,460 in cash were seized in the raid.
The affidavit didn’t say where the guns were bought, but five receipts for Stonewall Arms, a Winchester gun store, were among the items seized. An employee at Stonewall Arms on Monday said owner C.R. Newlin wasn’t there and Newlin didn’t return a call.
Hughes wouldn’t comment on Monday, but in the affidavit said Carrion Espinoza’s job with Associated Building Maintenance allows her to “avoid security checkpoints and bypass security measures.”
Flight records show she has flown out of the country 59 times since 2004, with her two most trips from Dulles to Bogota, Colombia, in August and the trip on Sept. 16.
The two adult residents of the house have flown from Dulles 59 times and 185 times, respectively, according to Hughes. The woman most recently flew to Panama in June and returned in July. The man most flew to El Salvador on Sept. 17 and returned on Sept. 21.
It is unclear if or when Carrion Espinoza will be extradited from El Salvador and what charges she will face, or if anyone else will be charged in the case. Pote wouldn’t provide details, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
They don't have enough guns in El Salvador anymore? They were loaded with them 20 years ago.
