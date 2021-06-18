A $100 purchase of heroin mixed with fentanyl that resulted in her boyfriend fatally overdosing will cost a 37-year-old Winchester woman between six and 11 years of her freedom.
In a plea bargain in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Thursday, Jennifer Lynn Heishman pleaded to an amended charge of fentanyl distribution. She was originally charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in serous bodily injury or death.
Heishman bought the heroin from a relative who delivered it to her home on Feb. 23, 2019, according to court documents. She and a 39-year-old Winchester father of two used the drugs that night, and he was found dead with drugs in the home the next day.
The documents don’t say Heishman coerced the man into using the drugs or why consensual activity involving a small amount of drugs warranted a six- to 11-year sentence. Heishman’s plea agreement said prosecutors will recommend a lighter sentence to Judge Michael F. Urbanski in exchange for Heishman taking responsibility for her actions and cooperating with authorities.
The plea comes at a time of record high overdose deaths nationally and locally, with many involving a mix of fentanyl and heroin. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin. Last year, there was an all-time high of 53 overdose deaths in the Lord Fairfax Health District which comprises Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
While federal and state drug laws have been reformed in recent years to reduce mass incarceration, they have been toughened regarding fentanyl. Since 2011, 39 states, including Virginia and the District of Columbia, have increased penalties for fentanyl use, according to a 2020 report from the Drug Policy Alliance, a drug reform think tank.
“The trend toward tougher penalties for fentanyl presents a threat to the reform movement, undercutting initiatives to reduce mass criminalization and incarceration,” the report said. “To date, none of these states that enacted harsher penalties for fentanyl, nor the federal government, have demonstrated a reduction in fentanyl-involved deaths because of these new laws.”
Andrea L. Harris, Heishman’s court-appointed attorney, didn’t return calls Thursday regarding the recommended sentence. Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, said in an email that guidelines are calculated by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services department with a defendant’s criminal and personal history factored into the recommendation.
