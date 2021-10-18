STEPHENS CITY — Penny Conner started singing in church when she was 12 years old. Now, more than 60 years later, she’s putting out her own Christmas CD.
Conner, who helps run Conners Auction in Stephens City with her husband Billy, said recording her own CD is something that she’s always wanted to do. What made it even more special was the fact that her son helped make it happen.
“I’m really excited, because I’ve always wanted to do something professionally. Matt made that possible. It was an experience I’ll never forget it,” Conner, 74, said. “It’s so special. It’s something that’s so special to me, because he was able to do it for me and play the piano for me. I was so relaxed. I believe if I’d have gone and done it somewhere else I’d have been a nervous wreck. But him being there and being a part of it was just awesome.”
“A Pine Hill Christmas” will feature the classics, such as “Jingle Bells,” “Oh, Holy Night” and “Away in the Manager.” It will also include an original song, “A Pine Hill Christmas,” written by her son, Matt.
The CD was recorded at Cue Studios in Falls Church and features 12 tracks of holiday music.
Conner said she’s already been selling pre-ordered copies of the CD. She will also host a release party — along with a book signing for her husband’s book, “Billy’s Book: The Pilgrimage of a Country Auctioneer” — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Conner’s Auction at 1316 Salem Church Rd. in Stephens City.
“We’ve just run into so many people who are so excited. So hopefully we’ll get a good turn out on Nov. 6,” she said. “Matt has that knack where he can market things very well. And a lot of people here at the auction house who have been regular customers have said they want a copy.”
From the church to the studio, Conner said she’s happy that she was finally able to put her voice on something that will always be around.
“I just love to sing. It’s one of those things where God gives you the talent so you use it,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been doing.”
To purchase a copy of the CD or “Billy’s Book,” contact Penny and Billy at connersauction@comcast.net or Matt Conner at sol_i_taire@hotmail.com.
