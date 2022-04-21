On Friday, Teresa Jackson of Stephens City will embark on a 250-mile bike ride to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.
The five-day ride from South Hill to Winchester would be a challenge for anyone who wasn’t already an avid cyclist, but for Jackson, 58, it’s even tougher because she also suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
Jackson, though athletic, admits she wasn’t much of a cyclist until recently.
“In fact, I bought a bike just for this particular event,” she said.
“I’ve probably been training specifically with riding since January.”
She started her training on her Peloton before getting outside as the weather allowed.
Jackson credits her late mother, who died in March, with inspiring her to think big.
“She taught me perseverance,” Jackson said.
“It was a challenge that I knew would be hard for me but it was something that I knew I could do.”
Jackson’s son, Lincoln, will join her on the ride along with Jackson’s trainer.
Her husband, Stan, will follow in a car, and her daughter, Lane Haimon, who lives in Florida, will run a half-marathon to contribute to the effort.
In addition to raising awareness for her disease, Jackson hopes to raise $25,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation.
“That’s a lofty goal,” she said, “[but] this is not about me. This is about a million people today that live with Parkinson’s.”
Parkinson’s is a movement disorder, and many with the disease experience symptoms like rigidity, slowness of movement, tremors and trouble with balance and falls, the foundation explains.
When Jackson was diagnosed in 2019, she didn’t receive much information from her care team, so she sought help from the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Earlier that year, the foundation did a survey of more than 1,100 people and found that nearly half also didn’t receive adequate education about their illness at the time of diagnosis.
“Results showed that 42 percent of people with [the disease] and 45 percent of care partners reported not receiving educational materials within the first six months of diagnosis,” said Parkinson’s Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr.
In response to the survey, he said, the foundation launched its Newly Diagnosed: Building a Better Life with Parkinson’s Disease campaign, which helped them work to close the gap between a Parkinson’s diagnosis “and the essential resources that can inspire and support people new to PD.”
He said the initiative helps the newly diagnosed and their loved ones to learn more by calling the foundation’s free, bilingual helpline and accessing resources at Parkinson.org/NewlyDiagnosed. The Newly Diagnosed kit can be downloaded or ordered by phone or online.
The foundation also developed the Aware in Care Hospital Safety Kit “to protect, prepare and empower people with PD for planned and unplanned hospital stays,” Lehr said.
“Three of four people with PD do not receive medications on time when staying at a hospital,” he said, “even though timely dosing is critical to staying well with PD.”
“[T]he Aware in Care kit provides hospital caregivers the information needed to provide optimal care,” he said.
This month, as part of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, the foundation has released two public service announcements: Moving Day, A Walk for Parkinson’s, which “embodies the lively energy of the nationwide walk program and highlights activities to expect at local events this season,” and the “Better Lives. Together.” PSA, a video that shows people with PD and their loved ones through visual storytelling to demonstrate that the disease affects both patients and their loved ones.
Jackson, who stays on top of her wellness, said that exercise makes a huge difference in helping her manage her illness.
“I feel good almost every day,” she said. “One of my biggest challenges has been fatigue.”
Parkinson’s is caused by a combination of genes, environment and lifestyle, she said, and it’s different for everyone.
But as challenging as the disease can be, she said, there’s a lot of help out there.
“[People] can live well with Parkinson’s,” Jackson said.
On Friday, she’ll ride from South Hill to Colonial Heights.
On Saturday she’ll head to Doswell and on Sunday to Fredericksburg.
Monday she’ll ride from Warrenton to Middleburg and on Tuesday she plans to finish the last leg in Winchester, where she’ll arrive at 4 p.m. at Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center on the campus of Winchester Medical Center.
Valley Health has been one of Jackson’s main sponsors for her ride, and they’re also hosting a $20 spin class Sunday with all proceeds going to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
The class is open to anyone, and information is available at Valley Health’s website or at the Wellness Center’s front desk.
Support Jackson’s fundraiser at tinyurl.com/mr96vyxu or on Facebook at tinyurl.com/3wfyds4t.
Visit the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org. Visit Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at vhwellfit.com.
