MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Two Winchester-area residents are among 34 people indicted this month by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia for their alleged involvement in a pair of Baltimore-based fentanyl and heroin distribution networks.
Lisa Gail Crouse, 41, of Cross Junction, and Heather Marie Alexander, 30, of Winchester, are both charged with the federal offenses of distribution of fentanyl and heroin and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin. Additionally, Alexander is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Their indictments were certified on Jan. 4 but kept under seal until Wednesday, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Both Crouse and Alexander were arrested on Tuesday. Alexander was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 20 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in Martinsburg. Crouse was already being held without bond on unrelated charges in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta, West Virginia, and no court hearings have been scheduled for her federal charges.
If convicted, both women could spend up to 40 years in a penitentiary.
Prosecutors on Wednesday said the two alleged distribution networks reportedly sold fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Hampshire and Mineral counties in West Virginia. According to the media release, much of the fentanyl had high levels of purity that caused a spike in overdoses, including two that were fatal.
"Fentanyl continues to be the number one threat to public safety in the region and much of it flows here from Baltimore," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld said in the release. "The investigators are to be commended for their outstanding work in identifying the sources of supply and halting their operations."
The first set of indictments unsealed Wednesday involved 22 suspects, including Crouse and Alexander, who were allegedly involved in a distribution network headed by Sean Jarred Davis, 31, of Baltimore. Federal authorities claim Davis' operation distributed more than 40 grams of fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of heroin from February 2021 to January 2023.
Alleged network participants charged along with Davis, Crouse and Alexander were:
- Warren Thomas "Stix" Gray, 24, of Baltimore
- Michael Eugene "Kevin" Lucas Jr., 24, of Middle River, Maryland
- Erik Lee "Edub" Kurz, 28, of Augusta
- Dylan Carl Keckler, 29, of Augusta
- Jeanette L. Henkel, 31, of Augusta
- Melissa Sue Cole, 47, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia
- Demarkco Tyree Canty, 20, of Parkville, Maryland
- Noah Izreel "Melly" Neverdon, 19, of Parkville
- Rachael Elaine Biggs, 34, of Charmco, West Virginia
- Nicholas Vasilios Hainis, 36, of Nottingham, Maryland
- Sharon Rene "Sherri" Wagoner, 58, of Augusta
- Paul Edward Pownall II, 42, of Romney, West Virginia
- Robert Bruce Stachow, 54, of Shanks, West Virginia
- Andrew Lee "Jonezy" Jones, 33, of Romney
- Glenn Alen Robey, 58, of Augusta
- Kody Michael Shriver, 23, of Akron, Ohio
- Dexter Horn, 28, of Points, West Virginia
- Michael Wade McIntire, 43, of Augusta
- Kaitlyn Marie Shanklin, 21, of Augusta
An additional 12 people were indicted for allegedly participating in the second fentanyl and heroin distribution network, this one reportedly run by Kentrel Anthony "T-Rock" Rollins, 30, of Baltimore. According to the media release, Rollins' alleged network operated from January 2020 to October 2021. In addition to heroin and fentanyl, prosecutors claim this network also sold methamphetamine and cocaine, and illegally trafficked and traded firearms.
Alleged network participants indicted along with Rollins were:
- Donte "Lowe" Fields, 27, of Baltimore
- Richard Lee Damewood, II, 38, of Purgitsville, West Virginia
- Gary "Fatboy" Weldon, 35, of Baltimore
- Dylan Mitchell Lambert, 24, of Augusta
- Cassandra Rachelle Bowman, 28, of Augusta
- James Davis "JD" Graham, 40, of Augusta
- Elrico Karon "Jay" Scaff, 23, of Ellicott City, Maryland
- Stacey Lynn Malcolm, 37, of Romney
- Dylan Moyers, 23, of Romney
The remaining two people indicted as part of Rollins' alleged operation were Kurz and Henkel, making the Augusta residents the only suspects accused of working with both distribution networks.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force led the investigations into the two alleged distribution networks, the media release states. The Task Force includes members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Hampshire County Sheriff's Office, Hardy County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Grant County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Office and the Keyser (West Virginia) Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the federal government.
