WINCHESTER — Eighty years ago today, Winchester resident J. Douglas Butler and Frederick County resident Leon Foster Pope heard about the Pearl Harbor attack and knew their lives would profoundly change.
Butler, 96, flew 35 combat missions as a B-24 nose turret gunner for the Army Air Corps (now the U.S. Air Force). Pope, 97, was an Army infantryman and Purple Heart recipient. He landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day.
Butler, then a Handley High School junior, had been working on the family’s Twin Oak apple farm on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) when he came into the farmhouse and got news of the attack from his mother. A day later, he heard President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “Day of Infamy” speech to Congress.
“I told my mother, ‘Get ready, I’m going to have to go fight somebody,’” Butler said. “She said, ‘I hope not.’”
While the attack was a surprise, the idea of the U.S. going to war wasn’t a surprise to Butler. With World War II underway in Africa, Asia and Europe, Butler said war was a frequent topic in his current events class at Handley. While the U.S. wasn’t at war with Japan in 1941, an oil blockade of Japan was in effect and diplomatic relations were tense.
In 2001, the Los Angeles Times reported the Japanese had cracked the British and U.S. diplomatic codes by November of 1941. When they learned the U.S. was planning to call on Japan to withdraw from China and Indochina, the attack, which would kill 2,400 Americans and sink or run aground 18 ships, was green lighted.
Butler and his brother Robert Butler were drafted in 1943. Robert Butler was drafted into the Air Force and served as a B-24 flight engineer and gunner. He was killed above Germany in 1944. He was 21.
Pope was also a Handley junior when the attack occurred. The attack was on a Sunday and Pope remembers listening to the squad now known as the Washington Football Team on the radio in his Valley Avenue home that day. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Sammy Baugh led Washington to a come-from-behind 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Team management was later criticized for not informing the 27,000 fans at Griffith Stadium about the attack.
Pope doesn’t remember exactly when he heard the news after the game, but when he did, “I knew right away it was going to change my life along with a lot of other people too.”
Pope was drafted in 1943. He survived D-Day but was hit in the head by shrapnel in France on July 19, 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being shot in the left leg on Aug. 10, 1944. Pope credits an ankle injury during a touch football game in 1945 for saving his life. It allowed him to get shipped back to England and avoid the Allied invasion of Germany.
