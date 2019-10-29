WINCHESTER — Halloween is Thursday and tiny ghosts, goblins and Marvel superheroes will be roaming the streets looking for treats that night.
Local governments set specific hours for trick-or-treating each year so that homeowners know when to expect children in costumes and motorists know when to be extra alert for children possibly darting out into the road.
(Added bonus: Homeowners don’t have to feel guilty turning their light off at the conclusion of the official hours and eating any leftover candy.)
Local governments have set the following times for trick-or-treating:
Winchester: Dusk to 8 p.m.
Middletown: 6 to 9 p.m.
Stephens City: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Berryville: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Boyce: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Turn your front porch light on if you’d like trick-or-treaters; turn it off if you’re not passing out candy this year.
Rain is in the forecast for Thursday, so here are two other options: one includes candy and the other is good for older kids, who may have outgrown trick or treating but still want to join in the fun of the season.
Public safety trunk-or-treat
The Winchester Police and Fire and Rescue departments will host the annual Public Safety Trunk-or-Treat event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue station, 2210 Valor Drive.
Public safety personnel will distribute candy, play games with attendees and display emergency vehicles.
The Winchester Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing will be onsite to provide free children’s fingerprinting services and to host the pedal car and DUI goggles activities. McGruff the Crime Dog, Red E. Fox, and the Winchester Police Department’s K9s will also make an appearance.
‘Frankenstein’s Mansion’ at SU
The Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning (SCiL) presents its first-ever haunted mansion and maze on Halloween.
“Frankenstein’s Mansion: An Immersive Experience” is from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday at the Health & Life Sciences Building (HLSB) on Shenandoah University’s main campus in Winchester. The event, which is open to the public, is intended for anyone 13 years of age and older.
Admission is $5 for students with an ID, and $10 for adults.
The experience, in the large SCiL lab in the HLSB’s basement level, features a glowing physical maze through Frankenstein’s haunted mansion and laboratory filled with ghostly visions and macabre characters-portrayed by Shenandoah students and professional role players. To escape the mansion and Frankenstein’s monster, participants can don a VR headset to take a virtual ride shuttling them through the surrounding city and countryside.
Shenandoah University students created the project.
“We’re inviting visitors to play inside of this world,” said J.J. Ruscella, executive director of SCiL. “This is not intended to be an intense scare, but a fun, immersive opportunity to see what our students are building.”
The Frankenstein-themed event also includes free festivities outside the lab such as a makeshift German Village, games, tarot card readings and a deejay. Food trucks will be parked outside from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
