A locally grown Christmas tree is going to spruce up the governor’s mansion in Richmond this holiday season.
Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Frederick County has produced a conifer deemed worthy of placement in the Executive Mansion, the oldest occupied governor’s mansion in the United States. The family-owned business was granted the honor after winning a competition held by the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association (VCTGA). The trees were judged in Blacksburg based on criteria including color, fullness and straightness of stem.
During a ceremony today, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will accept the Frederick County-grown tree at a presentation. Ryan Clouse, a second-generation Christmas tree farmer and horticulturalist, said, “We’re going in around noon. They’ll have the governor and the first lady and representatives from the Department of Forestry there.”
“The grand champion tree and the grand champion wreath get to represent the state at the governor’s mansion,” said Clouse.
The barrier to entry in commercial tree farming is particularly pronounced because of the time it takes for trees to reach maturity — 10 years in most cases. The 8-foot-tall conifer from Frederick County, for example, was planted at the farm on Green Spring Road near DeHaven about a decade ago. It was the overall winner at the competition and one of two selected to decorate the mansion.
“My parents have grown trees since 1977, so it’s nice to have finally won this competition,” said Clouse, who is also the VCTGA’s president. “They’re excited.”
The tree will be placed in the Youngkin family’s private quarters while a Fraser fir grown in mountainous Grayson County will occupy the public meeting room toward the front of the mansion.
The tradition of selecting a tree for the governor’s family through the contest held by the VCTGA dates back years. The ceremony is intended to showcase the hard work of producers in the state, while also serving as a reminder of the importance of purchasing Christmas trees from local growers — spurring growth in state and local economies.
A new batch of trees has been harvested each year at Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm, where tree farming began in 1977 when Ron and Roberta Clouse allowed students to plant Scotch and white pine trees on their Cross Junction property for a class project. Seeing the trees flourish there, the couple purchased a larger farm in 1986 so they could plant a wider variety of trees.
Now, people from across the region can choose from about 15,000 trees during the holidays.
Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm continues as a family-run operation. Ron and Roberta still run the farm with the help of Ryan, his wife Mandy and daughters Marissa and Rebekah, according to the company’s website.
Youngkin took office in January 2022, so this will mark his first holiday in the governor’s mansion. Past governors have often used the holiday tree-lighting ceremony as an opportunity to highlight the importance of Virginia’s farmers.
Virginia’s agriculture and timber industry combined make up the number one industry in the state, Clouse said. The VCTGA recently added a promotional board to pique the interest of potential growers as well as a research board to collect data on the industry. Two commercial Christmas tree operations exist in Frederick County and four in Clarke County. The biggest competition for tree growers are artificial trees, which consumers are buying more and more, according to market trends.
“Supporting the local industry is important. And we think the experience of coming out to the farm with your family and selecting a tree is superior,” Clouse said.
