BERRYVILLE — Locke's Mill will participate this weekend in an international effort to gain mention in the Guinness World Records.
The working Colonial-era grist mill in Clarke County is a member of the Netherlands-based Guild of Volunteer Millers. From 5-6 a.m. Saturday, the mill and roughly 800 similar attractions worldwide will bring as many of the guild's approximately 2,600 individual members together as possible to operate mills at a single time.
Chris Damewood, manager of Locke's Mill, said the goal is to achieve a record to be published in the world-famous records book, which currently doesn't have such an entry.
It may take more than one try to set that record, Damewood admitted. He said Guinness may want to send a representative to a future event to monitor it and officially certify a record. However, if Saturday morning's attempt doesn't work out, it should at least gain Guinness' attention, he added.
The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Central European Time, which is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, the zone that Virginia is in.
Four certified millers at Locke's Mill will participate in Saturday's event, Damewood said.
Although it will start before dawn, "if anybody from the public wants to be there, we'd love for them to come out" to show support for the millers, he said.
The guild has proclaimed 2022 as the Year of the Miller. The observance is part of the guild's efforts to promote awareness of milling and encourage people to train and become certified as millers, according to Damewood.
"We're always looking for volunteers" at Locke's Mill, he said.
The mill, at 1555 Locke's Mill Road southeast of Berryville, near the Shenandoah River, is on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Having recently begun its operating season, Locke's Mill is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Saturday. Following its early-morning ceremonial run for this coming Saturday's attempt at setting a record, the mill will shut down for five hours before reopening for business on "Open Mill Day."
Visitors will be able to see a new line shaft installed at the mill. The shaft enables multiple pieces of machinery to operate at the same time, Damewood said.
Two mills existed at the site as early as 1777, historical records show. One was used to grind oats and corn, the other was for oats and wheat. One of the mills no longer exists, but evidence of it remains.
In 1876, Joseph and Mary Price rebuilt one of the mills — which became known as Price’s Mill — and operated it until 1899, when J.H. and Roberta Wilson took over the ownership until 1907. That year, Thomas H. and Rosa V. Locke took over the mill and owned it until the mid-1940s. They also ran a general store and post office on the property. But the mill quit operating at some point in the late 1930s or early 1940s after the wooden waterwheel was damaged in a flood, then lost during another flood.
Various people owned the mill after that. In 1992, Jon and Carol Sigler Joyce bought the mill and spent about 20 years restoring it. The mill began grinding grains again in 2015.
In 2016, the Joyces sold the mill to businesswoman Sandy Lerner of Upperville, but they continued to operate Locke’s Mill Grains there, milling rye, wheat, corn, barley and spelt for local distilleries and restaurants and the public.
The mill was certified organic in 2017.
Flours and meals ground there now are available for sale on-site, as well as online at gentleharvest.com.
