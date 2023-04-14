Heather Lockridge (R) defeated Kevin Kenney (I ) in Tuesday's special election to decide the next Gainesboro representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, election officials said Friday afternoon following a canvas of ballots.
Lockridge won a relatively close contest, capturing 782 votes to Kenney's 743.
Voter turnout was low. Only 12.62% of the Gainesboro Magisterial District's 12,114 registered voters cast ballots.
"Thank you for showing up, thank you for door knocking, for poll watching, for greeting on behalf of me at 5:30 a.m., and thank you for sharing my passion," Lockridge posted on her campaign Facebook page. "I am so excited to share the news that it worked and I get to represent the values of our community."
Lockridge's win makes her the seventh Republican on the seven-member Board of Supervisors. She is expected to take her oath of office next week and will join the panel as it moves toward adopting a budget and setting a real estate tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024.
Supervisors voted to have the special election in January when former Gainesboro representative J. Douglas McCarthy stepped down from the panel because he was moving to neighboring Warren County.
Lockridge will serve the remainder of McCarthy's term, which expires at the end of this year.
Both Kenney and Lockridge have already qualified to appear on the ballot in November's election, when the Gainesboro seat will be up for grabs again.
"I wish her luck. It's disappointing to get that close, but we made inroads here," said Kenney. "I was looking forward to serving. Hopefully, I will have an opportunity to in the fall. We'll regroup and go back at it."
Lockridge, a conservative and a small business owner, campaigned on budget transparency, small government and low taxes. She won the election by a margin of 39 votes. A member of the Frederick First slate of independent candidates, Kenney has said he does not believe partisan politics belong in local government and campaigned on his experience in that arena.
Results will remain unofficial until the election is certified by the Virginia Department of Elections on Tuesday.
