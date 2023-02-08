Heather Lockridge secured the Republican nomination on Tuesday for an April 11 special election that will decide the next Gainesboro District representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Lockridge, a small business owner, captured 149 of the 205 votes cast in the Frederick County Republican Committee firehouse primary, according to FCRC Chairman Ben Weber. She defeated Joe Crane, who is retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces. He received 55 votes.
The upcoming special election will fill the Gainesboro seat that has been vacant since J. Douglas McCarthy's Jan. 20 resignation.
"I am very thankful to my neighbors and residents of Gainesboro who gave me 73% of their vote to be the Gainesboro Supervisor," Lockridge wrote in a statement. "I pledge to do my best for the community that I've lived in my whole life. I plan on spending the next two months campaigning and listening."
Of her campaign plans, she wrote, "My priorities are for budget transparency, small government with low taxes, and conservative valley values. I believe Supervisors should scrutinize every expenditure to keep government lean and taxpayer burden low."
The primary was held at the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. All of the district's approximately 10,250 registered voters could participate in the firehouse primary, but they had to sign a waiver pledging to support the GOP nominee.
The only other candidate who has filed to run for the Gainesboro seat is independent Kevin Kenney, who is running on the Frederick First platform. He is a former county planning commissioner and has served on several county boards. He has campaigned on common sense solutions, his local government experience, and putting constituents' needs first.
Kenney does not believe partisan politics should play a role in local government, according to a bio on the Frederick First website.
“I’ve been a conservative all my life and have voted the Republican ticket all my life. But I think our current conservative party is not something I can align myself with,” Kenney previously told The Star. “They want to turn everything upside down and create a chaotic atmosphere without solutions.”
Any other candidates wishing to run must file the necessary paperwork by Friday.
