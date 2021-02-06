WINCHESTER — InterChange, a full service warehousing and logistics company, has signed a five-year lease at Aerocenter Business Park in Winchester, according to the park’s real estate firm.
According to a press release from Klein Enterprises, InterChange will continue to operate 80,000 square feet of space at the fully leased industrial park at 380 Arbor Court.
Other tenants at the business park include FedEx Express and Avient Corporation.
InterChange Group, Inc. is a regional Third Party Logistics (3PL) provider and developer based in Harrisonburg with a building portfolio in excess of 2.5 million square feet, over 500 acres of prime industrial/commercial land and a highly experienced staff.
Aerocenter Business Park is owned and operated by Klein Enterprises. Klein closed on the three-building, 122,000-square-foot industrial park in September 2020. Aerocenter is the company’s second acquisition in the Winchester market along with Pleasant Valley Shopping Center.
“InterChange has been proudly serving the business community in the Winchester area for nearly 20 years,” said Chris Thompson, InterChange vice president of business development. “This commitment will enable us to continue providing the high level of service our customers have grown to expect.”
