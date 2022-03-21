WINCHESTER — The man who played Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent, on ABC’s highly popular prime-time television show “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” will fly into Winchester next month to serve as firefighters’ marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Dean Cain was visiting family in North Carolina Monday when his festival appearance was formally announced at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, but he still managed to be part of the occasion thanks to a FaceTime phone call from county Sheriff Lenny Millholland. In doing so, Cain may have become the first festival celebrity to participate in an announcement ceremony since Apple Blossom began in 1924, festival President Tommy Price said.
“Thank you so much,” Cain said via telephone. “I’m honored.”
Cain, 55, is no stranger to Winchester. For about the past year, he has quietly served as a sworn deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, during which time he and Millholland have developed a personal friendship.
“Sheriff Millholland said that if I didn’t do it, he was going to Tase me,” Cain joked about agreeing to serve as firefighters’ marshal.
“And I should tell them you have been Tased by us,” Millholland said.
“I definitely have,” Cain replied with a laugh, “and it’s something you never forget.”
While playing free safety for Princeton University‘s football team in 1987, Cain set a single-season record for the school by catching 12 interceptions in a single 10-game season. After graduating in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in history, he joined the NFL‘s Buffalo Bills but sustained a career-ending knee injury while in training camp.
“I didn’t know you played in the NFL,” Price said to Cain while reading the announcement.
“Yes sir,” Cain replied.
After his sports career concluded, Cain turned to acting and, in his first five years, scored several TV commercials and guest spots on popular shows including “Beverly Hills 90210” and “A Different World.” His big acting break came in 1993 when he was hired to star in “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” which ran for four seasons on ABC.
In 1998, Cain launched his own production company, Angry Dragon Entertainment. One of the shows produced by Angry Dragon was a revival of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” which Cain hosted from 2000 to 2003 on the TBS television network.
Cain has appeared in more than 100 theatrical and made-for-TV movies including “The Broken Hearts Club,” “Rat Race” and “God’s Not Dead,” and either starred in or guested on dozens of TV shows such as “Smallville,” “Supergirl,” “Comic Book Men,” “Hit the Floor” and “Lady Dynamite.” Fans of holiday films know him for starring in 16 made-for-cable Christmas movies including “Megan’s Christmas Miracle,” “Broadcasting Christmas,” “A Dog for Christmas” and “Beverly Hills Christmas.”
“He also co-hosted the ‘Today’ show [on NBC in 2017],” Price said.
Outside of his acting career, Cain serves on the board of directors of the National Rifle Association, advocates for military personnel and first responders, and is a single father to a 21-year-old son, Christopher.
“In Dean’s own words, ‘Real heroes don’t wear capes; they wear uniforms and stethoscopes and badges,’ which makes him the perfect choice for our firefighters’ marshal,” Price said.
While in Winchester, Dean is expected to appear at the festival’s Fire Truck Rodeo, coronation of Queen Shenandoah XCV-elect Mia Jenelle Dorsett and Firefighters’ Parade on April 29, and ride in the Grand Feature Parade on April 30.
The 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will be held April 22-May 1 at various locations in and around Winchester. For more information, visit the festival’s website at thebloom.com.
