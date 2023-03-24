London calling

Although it doesn't contain a public telephone, the British "phone box" placed in the Creekside Village office and business park in Kernstown does afford a bit of privacy for cellphone calls. Linda Swisher of Winchester, a manager for Caring Angels Home Health, poses for a photo inside the novelty Wednesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

