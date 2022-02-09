WINCHESTER — City Council member Evan Clark staunchly opposes a proposal to lower residents' personal property tax bills, saying that anyone who owns a car or truck should be prepared to pay the expenses that come with it.
"When people buy their cars, they know the tax rate," Clark said during council's business meeting Tuesday in Rouss City Hall. "The tax rate hasn't changed a lot in Winchester, and if I buy a new car, I know I'm going to pay a higher price than a 10- or 20-year-old car. ... I think we're really going in the wrong direction here. We struggle for sources of revenue every single year."
Nationwide, the values of cars and trucks have risen significantly over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems, material shortages and increased consumer demand. According to Car and Driver magazine, the average price of a new car in the United States in December was $47,077, up from $38,292 in December 2018, and the average price of a used vehicle in December was $27,500, up from approximately $21,000 three years earlier.
As a car or truck increases in value, so too does the amount of personal property tax owed on it.
"It's going to impact the most vulnerable ... if we don't find a way to assist them," Mayor and council President David Smith said.
Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder has proposed changing the city's vehicle valuation method in an attempt to lower the assessed values of cars and trucks. By lowering the values, it will correspondingly lower the amount of tax owed on those vehicles using the city's current personal property tax rate of $4.80 per each $100 of assessed value.
"I do believe that using a lower guide for this year will help us to soften the blow of some of this increase and will come a little closer to approximating a fair market value [for vehicles]," Burkholder told council on Tuesday.
Currently, the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office assesses vehicle values using the "clean trade" method created by J.D. Power, a national data analytics firm. A clean trade value is what a car dealer would pay for a trade-in that is in excellent condition. Burkholder suggested changing to J.D. Power's "average trade" method, which is what a dealer would pay for a trade-in that is in good condition.
Switching to the average trade method, Burkholder said, would lower the assessed value of a median-priced vehicle by $963 and reduce the collective value of all vehicles in Winchester by $11 million to $12 million.
The change in valuation methods would take effect immediately, resulting in lower tax bills this calendar year. However, since the assessment methodology would not completely offset the increase in vehicle values, most residents would still pay more in taxes this year than in previous years. Winchester Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe said instead of collecting about $1.9 million more than the previously anticipated $11.8 million in personal property tax revenues for the current calendar year, the city would most likely bring in an extra $1.3 million.
"To be clear, there's not a [revenue] loss," Burkholder told council. "The question is, how much revenue do you get?"
City Code gives the commissioner of the revenue authority to change the vehicle valuation method without City Council's approval, but Burkholder said she wants council and her office to be in the same page because both parties are responsible for creating annual operating budgets that rely on tax revenues. She said her office would continue to monitor vehicle values and, if values begin to fall, could revert back to the clean trade method at a later date.
"It would be a continual evaluation," Burkholder said.
Blowe said council could also act at a later date to establish a relief fund that could help low-income residents pay their personal property tax bills, similar to an existing fund that provides monetary assistance to elderly and disabled people who have difficulty paying their annual real estate taxes.
"I do like that idea," Councilor Richard Bell said.
The only council member who objected to finding a way to lower personal property tax bills was Clark, who said any action that would reduce the amount of tax collected by the city would be short-sighted.
"Instead of not collecting money on property our citizens own and then coming up short [on city tax revenues] later on, it would be far, far wiser to collect money at the same rate we have today," Clark said. "If we find ourselves in a huge surplus at the end of six months or the end of a year, we can come up with some kind of rebate."
"I disagree with Councilor Clark," City Council member Les Veach said. "If all of a sudden a person's used car is valued higher, much higher than normal, we put a burden on them [with a higher tax bill]. ... Since we're gaining $1.3 million, we're greedy to want $1.9 million."
Clark continued to press his point, noting the cost of health insurance for city employees will likely increase in the upcoming fiscal year and officials will need more money to cover the difference.
"If we don't have enough money in the general fund, we can't pay the employees' health [insurance] raises, we can't pay for an increased school budget," he said. "To cut out a revenue stream that's built into the cake already, that the citizens are already used to paying, is shooting ourselves in the foot. And when we come back to the budget and we don't have enough money, I'm going to tell you, 'I told you so.'"
Clark failed to sway his fellow councilors, who were in consensus that Burkholder's plan to change the valuation method was the best way to immediately lower personal property tax bills. Burkholder also indicated she may return to council in the future with further details of a proposed personal property tax relief fund.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark and Richard Bell. Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent.
Evan Clark has the most dilapidated looking house on his block. Maybe that's his way of keeping his real estate taxes down. But Heaven forbid that anybody else should get a tax break. And as for people supposedly knowing what the car tax rate is in Winchester, let's have a show of hands.
How can this City be starving for revenue? According to Zillow, my real estate tax has increased by 37% over the past 6 years. I am guessing that a 37% increase is typical for many City homeowners during that time. But let's not give anyone a break on the car tax. Earth to Clark: It's NOT your money.
