WINCHESTER — Steve Monroe is a working actor, the type of guy who shows up in tons of movies and TV shows but, whenever you see him, you can never quite place the face.
The Los Angeles native and former Winchester resident who now lives in Texas has built quite an impressive acting resume with credits including roles in top-tier movies like "Miss Congeniality" (2000), "Jersey Boys" (2014) and "Promising Young Woman" (2020), and TV shows including "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (The CW network), "The Following" (Fox) and "Monk" (USA).
Monroe's latest role may be his best yet. He portrays John, the stepfather of Army veteran Jackson Harlow, in "Lonesome Soldier," an independent movie slated for release in mid-August that dramatically explores how soldiers returning from combat can be crippled by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Monroe, who also served as an executive producer of "Lonesome Soldier" through his production company, Military Movies, came back to Winchester Tuesday for a private advance screening of the movie at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a Winchester theater co-owned and managed by childhood friend Steve Nerangis.
"I always love coming back to Winchester," Monroe said.
The 50-year-old said he first developed a love for acting while attending Powhatan School with Nerangis in the late 1980s. A Virginia-based filmmaker, Tom Davenport, visited the school's Boyce campus while shooting his latest project, "Soldier Jack or The Man Who Caught Death in a Sack," which was released in 1989.
"He cast me in a small part," Monroe said.
Monroe also acted in a play while attending the private school "and that kind of lit that fire in me, much to my parents' dismay," he said.
His parents, who still live in Winchester, got over their initial reservations when they realized their son had the chops to be a professional actor. That became obvious when Monroe quickly landed his next role as a pickpocket victim in 1990's "Another 48 Hrs.," then got his acting career rolling in earnest in 1994 with appearances that year in "Beverly Hills 90210," "Sweet Justice," "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and "Roseanne: An Unauthorized Biography."
Since those early days, Monroe has earned a reputation as a solid, hard-working actor, racking up more than 150 appearances in films, TV shows and commercials.
In 2018, Monroe expanded his skill set by directing, producing and acting in a short film, "Madman." He has since served as a producer for three upcoming movies: "See You Soon," "It Ends with Us" and the aforementioned "Lonesome Soldier."
"It's been a steep learning curve," he admitted.
Monroe explained how he got involved with the production of "Lonesome Soldier."
"I met Alex several years ago and was quite taken with his energy," he said, referring to "Lonesome Soldier" star Alexander Randazzo. "He's a young guy and I see a lot of qualities from myself in him."
In the movie, Randazzo portrays a real-life soldier, Jackson Harlow, who came home from Iraq and discovered he could no longer function and experience life the way he did before the war. Randazzo also co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on the nonfiction book "The Lonesome Soldier: The Long Road Home" by Linda Lee Caldwell.
In the movie, Monroe plays Harlow's stepfather, an old-fashioned man who doesn't understand PTSD and believes his stepson just needs to suck it up and start acting right.
Oddly enough, the man who plays a character who doesn't think PTSD is a serious mental health issue is intimately familiar with the crippling effects of the condition. That's because Monroe, in addition to being an actor, is a psychotherapist. He earned a master's degree in marriage and family counseling in 2010 and currently operates a private practice near Houston.
"I treat people who are struggling with trauma," Monroe said.
"Lonesome Soldier" was produced for about $1.7 million, Monroe said. Instead of spending all their money on big-name actors — the film really has just one easily recognizable face, and that belongs to character actor John Ashton of "Beverly Hills Cop" fame — the producers instead directed the bulk of their budget toward production. As a result, the low-budget independent movie has the look and feel of a major studio production.
As for the movie itself, it's a raw yet riveting depiction of the effects of PTSD, inhabited by actors who do an admirable job with Randazzo's script.
Perhaps the best review of "Lonesome Soldier" was offered by a middle-aged veteran who attended Tuesday's screening at the Alamo. As the credits rolled, the only sound in the theater was his heavy sobbing and exclamations of, "You just don't know," heartfelt reactions triggered by the most realistic depiction of PTSD's crippling effects he had ever seen.
Monroe said he hopes "Lonesome Soldier" raises America's awareness of PTSD and encourages those who suffer from it to seek treatment.
"We're giving 10% of our profits to veterans organizations — Wounded Warriors, Cadence International and others," he said.
