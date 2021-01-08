WINCHESTER — Two major road-improvement projects that have been in the works for more than five years are scheduled to begin on Monday.
The first is the extension of Hope Drive to South Pleasant Valley Road; the second will improve stormwater drainage and add sidewalks, curbs and gutters to Valley Avenue between Middle Road and the southern city limits.
Both projects were approved by City Council in 2016, giving Winchester an opportunity to seek Smart Scale funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation. It took five years for that money to be approved and allocated.
City Engineer Kelly Henshaw said on Thursday that any local dollars needed to prepare for the projects were already allocated from Winchester’s previous operating budgets, so the work will not strain city coffers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been in the CIP [Capital Improvement Plan] for a number of years, so the money has been there,” Henshaw said.
The $8.3 million Hope Drive project will address the following:
The extension of Hope Drive to South Pleasant Valley Road.
The re-alignment of Papermill Road to connect with Hope Drive.
The removal of the existing railroad crossings on Papermill Road and Tevis Street, and the construction of a new crossing on the extended Hope Drive.
The conversion of Tevis Street into a cul-de-sac east of Bradford Court.
The creation of a large stormwater management pond along South Pleasant Valley Road.
The replacement of water and sewer mains where necessary.
“The end result will be an east-west corridor all the way from Valley Avenue to Pleasant Valley Road ... so people can get across town a little bit easier,” Henshaw said.
The extended Hope Drive will also provide access to Crossover Boulevard off of South Pleasant Valley Road, which in turn connects to a new overpass being built over Interstate 81 near the Winchester Station shopping center. On the other side of the overpass, Frederick County is building a new road system that will eventually allow Hope Drive commuters to make a direct connection to Airport Road along Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522).
The $8.9 million Valley Avenue project will include:
The construction of sidewalks, curbs and gutters where none exist, which will complete efforts to build sidewalks along the entire portion of Valley Avenue between Middle Road and the southern border of Winchester.
The addition and/or improvement of stormwater drainage where needed, especially near Valley Avenue’s intersection with Tevis Street.
The replacement of water and sewer mains where necessary.
Following a competitive bidding process last year, Winchester selected Perry Engineering Co. Inc. of Winchester to handle the Hope Drive project and Arthur Construction Co. Inc. of Loudoun County to oversee the Valley Avenue work.
Henshaw said both projects are scheduled to be completed by summer 2022, weather permitting. During that time, drivers can expect traffic delays and lane closures, but access to all businesses in the work zones will be maintained during each firm’s regular business hours. Additionally, at least one lane of traffic in each direction will always be open on Valley Avenue.
“Right off the bat, I don’t think there will be any severe traffic impacts,” Henshaw said. “Next week, they’ll just be moving in to set up their work areas and staging areas.”
Henshaw recently shot a series of videos giving a complete overview of the Hope Drive and Valley Avenue projects. When ready, those videos will be posted on Winchester’s YouTube page.
For more information and updates on the road work scheduled to begin Monday, visit winchesterva.gov and click on the Projects tab at the top of the page.
