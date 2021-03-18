BOYCE — The Long Branch Speaker Series begins Sunday and runs through May 9.
Topics include poetry, sports, gardening, horse training and George and Martha Washington.
Tickets are $25 for one talk or $125 for the entire series. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.visitlongbranch.org/ or at the Clarke County Historical Association website at https://www.clarkehistory.org/events.html ($5 for CCHA members).
• Sunday, March 21: “Enduring Union: George and Martha Washington” by Steven Campbell, 2 p.m.
• Sunday, April 4: The Poetry of Wendell Hawken, 6 p.m.
• Sunday, April 11: “The Gardens of Bunny Mellon” by Linda Jane Holden, 6 p.m.
• Sunday, April 25: “Splash, 10,000 Years of Swimming” by Howard Means, 6 p.m.
• Sunday, May 2: “Sylvia Rideoutt Bishop, She Had A Way With Horses,” by Vicky Moon, 1 p.m.
• Sunday, May 9: “Tales From a Wandering Sportswriter” by Len Shapiro, 6 p.m.
All talks last approximately one hour, including time for questions and comments from the audience.
Attendance will be limited to 30 guests per session and visitors are required to wear masks and social distance.
There will be no socializing prior, and all talks will take place in the double parlors on the first floor.
The Steven Campbell talk will also be presented by Zoom, so you can attend from home. Visit the Clarke County Historical Association website to register for Zoom attendance for $7 at https://www.clarkehistory.org/events.html.
Long Branch Historic House and Farm is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce (off U.S. 50 East). The property features a 200-year-old historic home on 400 preserved acres.
