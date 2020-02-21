BOYCE — Virtual reality, the Middle East and the American health care system are some of the topics that will be discussed during this year’s Long Branch Speaker Series.
The lectures, which are held on Sundays, begin March 1 and run through March 22.
Here’s the line-up:
• March 1: “What is Virtual Reality?” J.J. Ruscella, founder and director of the Immersive Learning Lab at Shenandoah University, introduces attendees to what is for many of us the all-but-unknown. What is Virtual Reality? Why does it matter? How is it changing our world?
• March 8: “Iran and the Muslim World, East 2.0” Those who heard Tom Dowling’s talk last year on turmoil in the Muslim world will need no extra incentive to come back this time around. As a Foreign Service Officer, Tom was in the thick of it. Intellectually, he still is. Tom will connect Yemen, the Saudis, Iran, and whatever else is by then collapsing in that critical, unstable world so that we all can understand it better.
• March 15: “What’s Wrong with the American Health System? Winchester gynecologist and obstetrician Laura Dabinett has a dual perspective — through her own practice and from leading health missions to Haiti. Her critique from both experiences is riveting, troubling, enlightening, and something we all need to know. Don’t miss this one – there’s too much at stake.
• March 22: “Light and Color in Art” This visual presentation by renowned painter William Woodward will explore how in Art, Color and Light have been a source of wonder and inspiration for artists throughout time, and show vivid examples of how from Ancient Egypt through Claude Monet, Color and Light have been interpreted, used, abused and celebrated in other places, and other times to our own . (Woodward’s art will be on exhibit at Long Branch from Feb. 27 through April 27.)
All talks begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately one hour, including time for questions and comments from the audience. Attendees will have a chance to socialize beforehand over drinks and light hors d’oeuvres, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Subscribers to the full season of lectures will get a private, hands-on, experiential tour of J.J. Ruscella’s virtual-reality lab at Shenandoah University at 10 a.m. April 4. Coffee and treats included.
Ticket prices are $25 for individual speakers, $80 for the entire series.
Seating is limited, and priority will go to series ticket holders.
To purchase tickets, call Long Branch at 540-837-1856 or email info@visitlongbranch.org
Long Branch Historic House and Farm is 10 miles east of Winchester, off U.S. 50 east in Clarke County. Turn onto Red Gate Road (Route 624) and drive one-half mile. Turn right onto Nelson Road and drive one-quarter mile. Make first left onto Long Branch Lane.
