Boyce — Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host holiday open houses on Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18 and 19.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The open houses are replacing the 2021 Long Branch Holiday Gala, which is being postponed until 2022. The open houses will feature a display of local garden club holiday decorations and outdoor lights. “Sing! Shenandoah” will perform Christmas carols on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. A wreath-making class by Rachel’s Bloomers will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane. The property features a 200-year-old historic home on 400 preserved acres as well as a Horse Retirement Program. The house and grounds are available to rent for weddings and special events.
For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit: www.visitlongbranch.org.
