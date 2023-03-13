FORT WORTH, Texas — Winchester's most famous daughter can be seen in a recently rediscovered photo that will be displayed at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas.
The long-forgotten photo, a class picture taken for Middletown High School's 1946 yearbook, was delivered to the museum Sunday by Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel and local historian, author and researcher John Flood.
Harbaugh said on Monday that Flood found the photo in a stack of yearbooks in Middletown's Town Office while doing research on behalf of the museum in recognition of the 60th anniversary of Cline's death on March 5, 1963. The singer was 30 years old when she, pilot and manager Randy Hughes and musicians Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins were killed in a plane crash in rural Tennessee.
Cline, who was inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in 1994, was born in Winchester on Sept. 8, 1932, and spent many of her teenage years living with her mother and siblings in a house at 608 S. Kent St. before becoming a worldwide star.
During Cline's younger years, when she was known by her birth name of Virginia Patterson Hensley, the family lived in several places including Gore, Staunton, Elkton and Norfolk. In late 1945, when Cline was 13, her family moved to Middletown and took up residence in a Chapel Road tenant house on the property of Herbert Larrick.
Harbaugh said Cline enrolled as a sixth grader at Middletown High School and was one of three girls named Virginia in her class. She was not well liked by her classmates, he said, because they considered her to be pushy.
While living in Middletown, the 13-year-old Cline contracted rheumatic fever and a throat infection and was placed in an oxygen tent at Winchester Memorial Hospital. Her illnesses were so severe that at one point, her heart stopped beating.
Cline slowly regained her health and emerged from the oxygen tent with a unique gift.
"The fever affected my throat and when I recovered, I had this booming voice like Kate Smith's," Cline said in 1957, referring to a popular powerhouse singer who also was a native of Virginia.
Cline may have still been on the mend when her 1946 class photo was taken. Harbaugh pointed out that in the picture, the teen is wearing a scarf possibly to protect her throat.
With her new voice, Cline developed an interest in music. She learned to play the piano and joined her mom in their church's choir, and the mother and daughter also sang duets at church social events. When she turned 14, she started performing live on WINC Radio in Winchester and at local talent shows.
Cline's parents divorced in 1947 and she, her siblings and their mother moved to the Kent Street house in Winchester the following year. She lived with her family in Winchester until March 1953, when she married Gerald Cline. The husband and wife divorced in 1957 but Cline kept her stage name — her ex-husband's surname paired with "Patsy," a variation of her middle name Patterson.
In September 1957, Cline married her second husband, Charlie Dick, and they relocated to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. A short time later, the couple and their first child, Julie, moved to Nashville to restart the career that had gone into a slump following the February 1957 release of the hit single "Walkin' After Midnight."
With support from Dick and her manager, Hughes, Cline's career went into the stratosphere starting with the release of "I Fall to Pieces" in January 1961. A string of hits followed, including "Crazy" and "Sweet Dreams," until her life was cut short just two years later.
Harbaugh said he, Flood and Henschel were asked to deliver the 1946 yearbook photo of Cline to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame by its director of research and education, Bethany Dodson. The museum plans on displaying the photo alongside several other Cline artifacts that are already in its collection.
To learn more about the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, visit cowgirl.net.
