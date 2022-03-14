BERRYVILLE — A quilt adorned with historical patches has come full circle since it was made almost 40 years ago.
The multicolored quilt was a Clarke County Extension Homemakers project for the county's 150th anniversary in 1986.
More than 60 people took part in making the quilt over two years, including those who made 15 patches using applique to turn drawings into fabric designs. For some, it was their first time quilting.
The project ultimately was intended to spur community involvement in organizing the anniversary celebration, as well as to have an item to raffle. Before the fundraiser was held, though, the quilt was presented at multiple venues across Virginia. More than 16,000 people viewed it, records show.
Along the way, the quilt won third place in a competition at the Virginia Extension Homemakers Council's annual meeting at Virginia Tech.
Janet Martin's ticket was drawn during the raffle on June 7, 1986. It was one of 2,779 tickets sold for $1 each.
"Best dollar I ever spent," said Martin, of White Post.
"We were all so glad the person who won it lived in Clarke County," recalled Lennis Pyne, one of the quilters.
Martin recently donated the quilt to the Clarke County Historical Association to put on public display in time for Berryville's 225th anniversary next year.
"You have no idea how much it means to have this beautiful treasure back home in Clarke County," CCHA Executive Director Nathan Stalvey recently told the Apple Valley Needle Threaders, a quilting group meeting twice a month at VFW Post 9760 in Berryville.
Records reveal it took 937 hours to make the quilt at a cost of $58.82 for materials.
"It would cost a lot more today," said quilting group President Barbara Corey.
No one knows how many miles the quilt traveled around the state prior to the raffle. But its most recent journey was one of almost 2,000 miles down, and then back up, Interstate 81.
Corey came up with the idea to try and locate the quilt. She learned about it through pictures and old newspaper clippings provided to her by Nancy Thompson, a former Extension Homemakers agent and the only Needle Threaders member involved in making it.
One of the clippings was an interview with Martin. Corey then contacted Martin after finding her phone number on the internet.
"I was mainly interested in getting a good picture of the quilt because we could not find one," Corey said.
After winning the quilt, "I decided I certainly wouldn't put it on my bed," Martin chuckled. It simply was too special.
For years, it hung in the hallway of her house, away from sunlight that could fade it. She later gave it to her daughter in Navarre, Florida, who hung it inside her home.
After hearing about renewed local interest in the quilt, her daughter brought it back to Martin's home. Corey recalled that she and Martin then "had a great time looking at the quilt and taking pictures."
In addition, they discussed the possibility of displaying it at last year's Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show. But the expo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As months passed, Corey persuaded Martin to donate the quilt as a memento to the sesquicentennial.
A dark brown border runs along the quilt, surrounding a lighter brown inner border and a background of the same shade.
Fourteen square patches adjoin the inner border. Each depicts a historical structure or something important to the county's heritage.
Depictions include the Clarke County Courthouse, Burwell-Morgan Mill, Millwood School, Boyce train station and several churches. One patch features a Civil War battle scene; another shows a farm with a cow under an apple tree. Yet another shows the white post that gives the village where Martin lives its name.
Amid the smaller patches is a much larger one, predominantly white with the county map in brown, a curvy green line representing the Shenandoah River. One corner of the patch has a cardinal, Virginia's state bird. An apple is in the opposite corner. The name "Clarke County, Virginia" is embroidered in cursive in another corner.
Also written in cursive, above the large patch, is "Sesquicentennial 1836-1986." Below the patch is written, "Extension Homemakers."
"Memory quilts (like this one) tell very unique stories ... captured for all eternity in a very beautiful way," Stalvey said.
The CCHA hasn't yet decided exactly how or where to display the quilt.
"We'll find a nice, safe place for it," Stalvey said.
Although the association has thousands of county relics in its collections, "this quilt will become one of the most prominent," he vowed.
