STEPHENS CITY — When the new school year starts on Aug. 23, Robert E. Aylor Middle School students will have a shiny, new school to attend.
On Tuesday afternoon, more than 100 students, parents, teachers and school officials gathered to celebrate Aylor's next chapter and dedicate the new $48.7 million facility located on a 57-acre site at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City.
The new Aylor, which is 151,000 square feet with room for 914 students, replaces the former Aylor Middle School that was built in 1969 on Aylor Road. Construction on the new school began in the fall of 2019 and was completed on time and within the division's budget.
As guests arrived at the new Aylor on Tuesday afternoon, they walked on a gold carpet between two rows of enthusiastic Aylor cheerleaders. As they turned the corner, a group of past and present Aylor band members performed on the steps that lead to the second floor.
The two-level school has a design similar to Frederick County Middle School. It has several collaborative learning spaces throughout the building with an open concept library/media center near the front entrance. There's also a lot of natural light and integrated technology learning.
The school, which has room for possible future expansion, is designed with students in mind.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said that the "heartbeat" of the new Aylor or any school is the students, parents, staff and volunteers that comprise it.
"These people and others are those who create and maintain positive school culture that make students feel home in their school," Sovine said. "Aylor has enjoyed a rich 52-year history of excellence and I'm certain that tradition of excellence will only grow in this new facility."
The dedication ceremony was held in the school's "cafetorium," which is an auditorium space that can seamlessly transition into a cafeteria that can hold up to 300 students at a time.
As a proud Aylor alum, Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman reflected at the ceremony about the thousands of children who will benefit from the new Aylor moving forward.
"As I walk through this building and reflect on my time as an Aylor Spartan, I get excited at the many possibilities the students attending this school will have to grow up and engage in meaningful learning experiences," Foreman said.
Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chuck DeHaven said the new Aylor has been "a long time coming."
The former Aylor had facility issues including problems with high carbon dioxide levels.
"What a wonderful and joyful day it is," DeHaven said. "This facility will serve our citizens and most importantly our youth for decades to come. The board and the community could not be prouder of what you accomplished here and we thank you."
After denying an extra $7.5 million for the project in 2018, the Board of Supervisors approved an additional $3.2 million in July 2019, which enabled the new school to expand its capacity by 300 students and add 12 classrooms.
Before the additional funds were approved, the school was slated to be 134,255 square feet with a 728-student capacity. The School Board initially sought $52 million for a 160,000-square-foot school.
Aylor Principal David Rudy told The Star that he's overwhelmed by the new school's beauty and what it has to offer students. He has been Aylor's principal for about 11 years.
Three students shared their experiences as past, present and future Aylor Spartans.
Cassandra Hughes, a rising freshman at Sherando High School who attended Aylor, shared the history of the school's namesake, Robert E. Aylor. Aylor worked for FCPS over the course of 42 years, becoming division superintendent.
Cassandra presented a portrait of Aylor painted by Tim Crisman, director of facility services at FCPS. The portrait will hang in the new school's foyer.
Aylor's son, Robert E. Aylor III, who attended the dedication ceremony, told The Star that his father was able to attend the dedication ceremony when the original Aylor opened in 1969.
"I think it's wonderful, really heartwarming," Aylor said as he stood in the new school that continues to carry his father's name and legacy. "Glad it could continue. His whole heart was in education."
RRMM Architects was contracted to provide architectural and engineering services for the planning, design and construction administration for the new school. Branch Builds was the construction manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.