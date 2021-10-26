WINCHESTER — When Deputy Chief Kelly S. Rice joined the Winchester Police Department in 1995, she was the only woman on the force. There are now 15 in the 70-officer department, which has nine unfilled positions.
The 51-year-old Rice, who announced her retirement Monday, said doing her job to the best of her ability was how she dealt with sexism within the department and community. The taciturn Rice, who was one of the first few female police officers in the department, believes actions speak louder than words.
"My efforts were concentrated on showing people that this job could be done and to do it professionally and with the utmost integrity," she said. "Twenty-six years ago, things were a lot different than they are now. The best thing you can do is lead by example and prove to people that you're willing to do the job and give the maximum effort. There's definitely a place in law enforcement for women."
Rice's last day is Monday. Deputy Chief Paul A. Cleveland, a longtime Fairfax County police officer who joined the Winchester Police Department last month, will assume Rice's duties. They include overseeing department accreditation, maintaining property room evidence, recruiting, record keeping and training.
Rice, who earns $110,572 annually, was a patrol sergeant from 1999 until 2000 when she was promoted to lieutenant. She was promoted to captain in 2005 and oversaw the administrative, investigative and patrol divisions. She was promoted to major in 2012 and served as interim chief, the first woman to do so, for about five months after Chief Kevin Sanzenbacher retired in 2017.
Rice applied to be chief, but then-City Manager Eden Freeman chose John R. Piper who took over in September of 2017. Her title changed to deputy chief under Piper's command. In a news release, Piper called Rice a "dedicated leader, mentor and trailblazer" who helped the department become a leader in Virginia.
"On a personal note, I want to thank Kelly for her friendship, loyalty and guidance," Piper said. "Enjoy your well-deserved retirement."
Rice grew up in Frederick County and attended James Wood High School, where she played center on the Colonels girls' basketball team and was a shot putter and discuss thrower on the track and field team before graduating in 1988. She earned a social work degree from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania in 1992 and worked for two years as a social worker at Winchester Medical Center before becoming an officer.
Rice said she was attracted to policing because her grandfather and uncles were cops in West Virginia and because she could put her skills as a social worker to good use as an officer. The vast majority of calls officers respond to are non-criminal matters. Many involve nonviolent domestic disputes, or neighbor disputes, or they involve people in a mental health crisis. Rice said showing compassion, empathy and patience can often mean the person in crisis gets help rather than getting arrested.
In a small city like Winchester, Rice said it's been rewarding over the years to see people she's helped straighten out their lives. "Hopefully, you're making a positive impact on people's lives," she said.
Rice said the most difficult moments of the job were the line-of-duty deaths of two fellow officers. Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook was fatally shot in 1999. Officer Hunter Anderson Edwards died in a police cruiser crash while responding to a call in 2018.
"We want everyone to go home every night to their family and loved ones," Rice said. "When that doesn't happen, that creates a lot of stress and burden making sure we're all safe."
Rice said good policing involves good teamwork and she's proud of the people with whom she's worked. She also said she's proud to have been part of an innovative, pro-active department.
'We're always looking at ways to best meet the needs of the people in our community," Rice said. "It's about how we do that and be a good partner in that."
Rice, who is married with two young sons, said retirement will allow her to spend more time watching them grow up. She also said it will allow her to more time for her hobby of photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.