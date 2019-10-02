Shenandoah Valley residents are mourning the loss of Charlotte “Char” Eller, who died Monday at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal after a lengthy illness.
Eller, 77, is remembered for her long career as a journalist with the Northern Virginia Daily and The Winchester Star, as well as a teacher at James Wood High School in Frederick County, where she taught English and journalism.
Cynthia Burton, managing editor at The Winchester Star, recalls working with Eller during the time Burton was a reporter at the Daily’s Winchester office in the early 1990s.
“She was one of a kind,” Burton said. “She was a sweet lady with a big heart but if you were a public official and she came charging toward you with her reporter’s notebook, pen, and tape recorder in hand, you had best be ready for it. She was relentless, especially when it came to holding officials accountable. I learned more from her about being a reporter than I did in four years of college. Her mantra was pretty simple: Be fair, be firm, don’t assume anything.”
Linda Ash, the editor of the Northern Virginia Daily, said she spoke to Eller on the phone many times over the past several years.
“She would call to talk about how she enjoyed specific stories that our reporters had written as well as to congratulate us on winning Virginia Press Association awards,” Ash said. “It was always a delight to talk to Charlotte. She kept up with local news through our paper and always had kind and encouraging words for our staff.”
Joe Strohmeyer, a former managing editor for the Northern Virginia Daily, started working with Eller in 1977 at the Daily’s Winchester office.
“She was tireless,” he said. “She loved the Daily and journalism. It was her home. She loved the atmosphere. Nobody took it more seriously than her.”
Strohmeyer’s wife Teresa worked as a reporter at The Winchester Star from 1985 to 1993. She said Eller was a thorough and fair reporter.
“Charlotte helped guide my journalism career,” she said.
“We were rivals then,” Joe Strohmeyer said about The Star and the Daily. “She believed that the Daily was such a good paper. She thought that the Daily had really good reporters.”
Joe Strohmeyer remembers how much Eller pushed her reporters to make sure that everything in the area was covered.
“She wanted things covered,” he said. “Back when court cases were held in one day, she wanted us to be there to cover every second of it.”
Teresa Strohmeyer recalls when Eller had dinner at the Strohmeyers’ home in Winchester and a car crash happened outside.
“We were in the middle of dinner and all of a sudden there was this huge crash right in front of our house,” she said. “Charlotte and I were eating and we heard the crash. We just put down our forks and picked up our pens and we went out and covered the story. After we covered the story, we went back to eating dinner. Neither of us were working that evening, but we were true reporters.”
Pam Bell remembers Eller as a teacher at James Wood High School in 1969 and as a sponsor of the school’s newspaper, “The Wood Post.” Bell also worked with Eller at the Northern Virginia Daily from 1982 to 2008.
“It was difficult to transition from calling her ‘Miss Eller’ to ‘Charlotte,’” Bell said “We have remained close friends all these years. She was my teacher, mentor and faithful friend.”
Bill Sirbaugh, a member of the James Wood High School class of 1968 and also a former editor-in-chief at the “The Wood Post,” said that Eller’s career paths were tied together by journalism.
“She, on every level, believed in telling the story as it was and not as she thought it should be,” he said. “To her, ‘yellow journalism’ was morally wrong. The truth supported by facts was paramount.”
Sirbaugh said that Eller considered the class of 1968 as “family” and would check up on them.
“When our paths crossed, she often questioned something she heard about a class member,” he said. “Often, it was a class member that she never had in the classroom. I believe she knew all the members and looked after them in her own way.”
Eller’s funeral is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.