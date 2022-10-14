FRONT ROYAL — This fall will be the final season for Springtime Garden Center, which will close its doors on Nov. 30 after close to 50 years of serving the community.
Owner Ann Orndorff has operated the business at 815 Warren Ave. with her son since her husband Lamont died in 2019.
Before them, her brother-in-law and his wife, the late Ernest and Marguerite Orndorff, ran the business.
“They had it for over 20 years,” she said. They also owned a produce stand where the Wendy’s at 836 N. Commerce Ave., she recalled.
“They were looking to retire and my husband was retiring from Pepsi Cola in Northern Virginia, and it seemed like a perfect fit,” said Ann Orndorff, who was a stay-at-home mom. “I think the main thing, when my husband worked at Pepsi Cola, he worked all the time. He was rarely home. He was very dedicated to his job.”
Looking for a change, he and his wife took his brother up on the offer to buy the business from them and moved from Springfield to Front Royal.
“When we first bought the business, we knew very little about plants,” she said. “It was a whole different career for both of us. We had to read books to learn.”
She had some knowledge from keeping a vegetable garden, and later they added landscaping services.
“My husband had a natural talent for design work,” she said.
But although the couple grew to love the garden center, she said the immense amount of work required to keep it going never really let up over the years.
“When we came here, we were working 24/7,” she recalled.
“I never realized you could work so hard. So much physical work involved. … You definitely have to love what you do.”
After the business went on the market, she managed to keep it going even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did, with a very dedicated staff and my son working alongside me,” she said.
But after 3½ years, when she wasn’t able to find a buyer, she decided to close.
Asked about the timing of her decision, she said, “I think [it was] having turned 69 this year and realizing that life is short. Even though we really enjoyed the business, we missed a lot. You miss a lot of weddings and birthday celebrations and funerals.”
Now facing another move, Orndorff said she plans to stay local but look for a smaller house.
“I love the mountains,” she said.
She also looks forward to visiting more with her son in Front Royal, daughter in Stephens City and their spouses.
“The one thing that I won’t miss is getting up at two o’clock in the morning to turn the heaters on when there’s a late frost or a freeze warning. When you’re babysitting ten thousand dollars’ worth of flowers.”
Asked what’s next for her, she said, “I’ll probably be a crazy cat lady. I love cat rescue.”
She said her staff is still making plans for what to do next.
“They’re knowledgeable,” she said. “They are wonderful with dealing with the public. They would be a great addition to another nursery.”
After posting on social media on Oct. 3 about her plans to close, Orndorff received a slew of messages from thankful customers and other community members who are sad to see her go but wish her well.
“I loved being at your garden center where I was always greeted by your helpful staff as I wandered around admiring your beautiful plants,” wrote Ann Wasko. “Thank you … for those lovely memories. Soon I hope you will be making many more happy memories for yourself on your retirement adventures.”
Jean Kimble wrote: “I’m really, really sad to see this lovely garden center close. I will miss it so much! I loved shopping there for Christmas trees and other garden needs!”
Darlene Snider said she’ll miss the local produce, Patsy Grove said she used Springtime’s landscaping service, and Linda Cook said she loved buying mums and pies there.
“Ann, you have spread so much happiness, beauty and joy to this community for so many years and for that we can’t thank you enough,” wrote Leila Lubold Jayson.
Still open for another seven weeks, Springtime will offer 25% off (cash and carry) its trees, shrubs, perennials, Amish poly furniture and Massarelli statuary until inventory is sold.
They are not offering planting services.
Anyone with gift certificates should bring them in to be redeemed.
After Oct. 17, they’ll start liquidating equipment, seasonal decorations and fixtures.
Though the garden center will not have Christmas trees, wreaths, roping or poinsettias this holiday season, Orndorff said they will still sell fall and Halloween decor and host their popular scavenger hunt.
“I mainly would just like to thank the community for their support,” Orndorff said.
“Being in small business is tough, and knowing that we had the support of the community has meant a lot.”
Contact the garden center at 540-635-8765 or springtimegardencenter@hotmail.com.
