WINCHESTER — An interim superintendent was unanimously appointed by Northwestern Regional Jail Authority members on Thursday.
Capt. Clay Corbin, head of support services, replaces the retiring James F. Whitley on Jan. 1. The 44-year-old Corbin is a West Virginia University graduate who earned his master’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Cincinnati. He began his correctional career in West Virginia in 1999 and was hired at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in 2001. Corbin previously was in charge of community corrections and jail security.
Whitley said he was advised by attorney Brendan Scott Hefty, whose firm advises the jail, that the jail was unlikely to find many candidates in a nationwide search because few would be willing to leave their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Whitley also said hiring internally made better sense given Corbin’s experience. Whitley, who began his correctional career in 1980 in Fairfax County and was hired as superintendent in 2012, told authority members before their vote that Corbin is dedicated and creative.
“He’s constantly thinking of ways to improve operations and coming up with ideas,” Whitley said. “He’s well- known to the judges and he’s well-known to the courts for his work over here in rehabilitative programs.”
Corbin, who earns $81,000 annually, will receive $101,000 annually when promoted. Whitley earns $120,000 annually. The authority is expected to decide whether to make Corbin’s promotion permanent in July.
Corbin said on Friday that he’s learned a lot from Whitley about leadership, improving morale and placing staff in the positions where they’ll perform best. He said emphasis has shifted from warehousing inmates when he began his career to trying to rehabilitate them.
Corbin, who helped oversee the Community Inmate Work Force — a program where inmates did roadside cleanups — as well as the drug and mental health treatment and work release programs while in charge of community corrections, said the coronavirus pandemic shutdown the CIWF and work release programs.
Nonetheless, Corbin said he’s said committed to expanding rehabilitative efforts. That includes a program that began in February with 200 tablets similar to iPads that were distributed to inmates. The tablets, which aren’t connected to the internet, allow inmates to take classes that were cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We want to send inmates back out as better people, so we need to better use their time while they’re here. It’s in our interest to offer better programs and try to help them,” Corbin said. “That’s the only way you really attack recidivism.”
While working in a jail can be a demanding and sometimes thankless job, Corbin, a Hampshire County, West Virginia, resident and father of one, said becoming superintendent is his dream job.
“I’ve spent my whole adult life working at NARDC and as it’s advanced and grown, that’s kind of how I have to,” he said. “We’ve both evolved simultaneously.”
In other business:
Whitley proposed a $24.1 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1 The proposal is a nearly $1.1 million increase over the current budget. Among the areas responsible for the increase are additional costs for personal protective equipment due to COVID-19, higher water rates and higher inmate medical costs and additional overtime. Frederick County will pay about 42% ($5.7 million) of the budget, Winchester’s share is nearly 36% ($4.8 million) Clarke County pays nearly 4% ($504,389) with Fauquier County covering the remainder.
Correctional officer Gene Boyce, who has worked at the jail since 1997 and was responsible for improving and maintaining IT, was congratulated on his upcoming retirement on Nov. 30. Boyce said in an interview that his job meant taking a lot of calls in the middle of the night from the jail, but it was a sacrifice he was willing to make to ensure officers were safe.
Attending the meeting at 141 Fort Collier Road were Chris Boies, Clarke County administrator; Daniel C. “Dan” Hoffman, Winchester city manager; Doug Lawrence, Clark County Board of Supervisors member; Erin Kozanecki, Fauquier County deputy administrator; Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland; Fauquier County Sheriff Robert P. Mosier; Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper; Clarke County Sheriff Anthony Roper and Frederick County Administrator Kris Tierney.
(3) comments
Captain Corbin is a true leader and innovative thinker. Brilliant! Congratulations!
Congratulations Captain Corbin! What an honor! PT
congratulations
