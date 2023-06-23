WINCHESTER — Martin Barre, a longtime member of the iconic British rock group Jethro Tull lauded for his innovative guitar work, is set to play two shows in Winchester on Sunday amid a tour.
Jethro Tull — with Barre as its lead guitarist — is recognized by critics as one of the foremost bands from England's 1970s rock scene, known for their unusual time signatures, rollicking 20-minute tracks and trademark flute solos. A fourth studio album "Aqualung" (1971) brought Jethro Tull worldwide acclaim.
Barre, 76, is slated to perform at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bright Box Theater on the Loudoun Street Mall. Barre embarked on a solo career in the 1990s.
The two performances in Winchester are dubbed "Martin Barre: An Evening of Acoustic Delights."
Pioneers of progressive rock, Jethro Tull's sound incorporates elements of psychedelia, blues, folk and hard rock. A 20-minute-long trip through a spate of tempo shifts, the song "Thick as a Brick" on the album "Thick as a Brick" (1971) has been described by Rolling Stone magazine as "one of rock's most sophisticated and ground-breaking products."
Born in Birmingham, England, Barre has been the guitarist of Jethro Tull for 43 years and has won a Grammy for his playing, according to his website.
