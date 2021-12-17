WINCHESTER — Winchester Star Circulation Manager Bill Green retires today after nearly 20 years with the newspaper.
Green began working in the newspaper industry at the Tribune Review in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, as a district manager in 1988, then worked his way up to a circulation director, with stops at the Times Herald in Norristown, Pennsylvania, and The Marion Star in Marion, Ohio.
“He dedicated 33 years of his career to making sure local residents received the news and providing customer service not only from his office but on the front lines delivering papers himself,” Green’s son Joshua Green wrote in an email.
“My dad has had a paper route since I was 3 and I am 36 years old now,” Joshua Green continued. “I can honestly say there isn’t a tougher individual than my dad. I’ve never seen him miss a day of work in my life. I had a newspaper route when I was 8 and my dad would develop career appreciation programs and he and I would go out together selling subscriptions. We even earned a signed Willie Stargel baseball. You don’t see a lot of youth paper routes now, but it was an experience I will never forget and taught me a lot about hard work and being dependable.”
Green was hired to work at The Winchester Star by the Byrd family, the newspaper’s former owners, and he continued to work for the newspaper when it was sold to Ogden Newspapers in 2018.
“Bill’s passion for community newspapers is very obvious,” said Mike Gochenour, publisher of The Winchester Star. “On behalf of everyone at The Star we are incredibly grateful for his dedication through the years.”
Green’s newspaper career isn’t quite over. He will work as a contractor delivering a Winchester Star newspaper route in the city. Green said he enjoys the subscribers and the exercise he gets delivering newspapers. He also will do some part-time work for the newspaper, according to Gochenour.
