WINCHESTER — There are no “Court Clerks: Special Applications Unit” TV shows or movies about a court clerk who courageously bucks the system to cut red tape.
Clerks are the gears of the civil and criminal courts. Without them, the machine grinds to a halt. Their duties include issuing gun permits, marriage licenses and passports. They also collect court fees and fines, handle land deeds and probate wills, and oversee jury duty.
“What we do is unglamorous work,” Winchester Circuit Court Clerk Terry Whittle said at his retirement party on Wednesday. “But one of the things I tell people is that if they live in Winchester long enough, they’re going to have contact with us.”
Whittle, who earns approximately $110,000 annually, has dealt with thousands of people on the job. He joined the office as a deputy clerk back in 1985, when clerks relied on typewriters and Wite-Out. He took over as clerk in 2004.
Clerks sometimes deal with people who are confused about paperwork or stressed out about paying fines or serving jury duty. Affable and laid back, Whittle, a 62-year-old Democrat who served two eight-year terms, said customer service is a priority.
“The bottom line is we provide a service to people,” Whittle said of his office of seven employees, which has an annual budget of $606,700. “Hopefully we do it in a way that is courteous and efficient.”
Whittle, whose last day on the job is Monday, said he’s grateful to the colleagues with whom he has worked, as well as judges, police and probation officers, and prosecutors. Whittle cited helping oversee the computerization of the office, which stopped using paper files in 2015, as one of his major achievements. That’s particularly important as the number of criminal cases has increased. Last year, there were about 1,200. In 1985, there were about 400.
The court now accepts electronic payments of fines, and land record changes can be done online. Next month, people will have the option of filing civil cases online, if both parties agree.
“He’s always been interested in doing new things for the office to keep it up to date and moving into the future,” said Senior Deputy Clerk William Gardner, who will serve as interim court clerk until a new clerk take office. The election is Nov. 5. Gardner and Tara Helsley, who works as an administrative assistant in the city commonwealth’s attorney’s office, are running for the seat.
Despite being easygoing, Whittle can get frustrated discussing the bureaucracy that is part of the system. “Nobody outside this office understands what we do,” he said on a recent day.
His frustrations include what he sees as often unrealistic fines that low-income criminal defendants are often required to pay after being convicted. A criminal record and a suspended driver’s license — licenses are often suspended as part of convictions for non-driving offenses — make it hard for unemployed defendants to find work and pay fines. Whittle said his office establishes payment plans and tries to work with defendants who are legitimately trying to pay their fines.
“A lot of times you’re asking somebody who’s never been asked to be accountable or responsible to all of a sudden set a budget and make this amount of payments,” he said. “A lot of them are living paycheck to paycheck.”
Whittle also said it’s difficult witnessing the daily parade of misery in criminal court, where some defendants receive long sentences while anguished relatives sit in the courtroom. He said he’s particularly sympathetic to addicts who frequently commit property crimes to feed their habits.
“If you’re not addicted to drugs it can be easy to say, ‘I can’t understand this,’” he said. “It’s tragic and sad. Not only for the defendant, but families.”
Whittle’s term officially expires Dec. 31. He said he considered retiring in July but decided to stay on longer. He said the timing of his departure was not a move to help Gardner, who is running to succeed him.
“I have never been political about how I run my office,” Whittle said. “The answer then is an emphatic, ‘No.’”
Whittle, a father of three grown children, said he doesn’t have any retirement plans, but he’ll have more time to see the latest incarnation of the Grateful Dead.
He’s seen the rock band about two dozen times in concert and says he has an “unhealthy obsession” with them. Whittle said his record collection and the band’s tendency to play long songs featuring guitar solos by the late Jerry Garcia served as a parenting tool for his son and two daughters when they were children.
“If they were acting bad, I’d say, ‘Go in your room and don’t come out until this song’s finished,’” he said. “I never had any problem after that. It’d be, ‘Dad, no Jerry, no Jerry.’”
(1) comment
Thank you, Mr Whittle, for your work in Frederick Ct. Hope you enjoy your retirement.
