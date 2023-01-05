WINCHESTER — Lt. Joshua Spishak of the Winchester Police Department has been promoted to captain.
"Captain Spishak continuously demonstrates his dedication to the Winchester Police Department and to the law enforcement profession," Police Chief Amanda Behan said this week in a media release. "His resilience, creativity and passion for technology will help him advance our department in his new role as the captain of administration."
After graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in criminology, Spishak joined the Winchester Police Department in 2005 as a patrol officer, the release states. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2016, then to lieutenant in 2018. Spishak is also the commander of the department's Crisis Negotiation Team and has gone on to earn a master's degree in criminology.
Spishak was assigned in 2018 to the department's Administration Division and played a key role in the implementation of the department's body-worn camera program, the release states. His most recent assignment at the Winchester Police Department was in the Office of Professional Standards, where he led recruitment and community outreach efforts.
For more information about the Winchester Police Department, visit winchesterpolice.org.
