The ultimate goal for any high school athlete is to compete with their teammates for a state championship.
In the 21st century, only three area football teams have been able to experience that joyous feeling. Each of them possessed tremendous talent, but also an exceptional work ethic. They displayed exceptional teamwork, desire and fortitude to be among the last teams standing.
Neither the 2007 and 2013 Sherando Warriors and 2015 Clarke County Eagles could win the ultimate prize, but it wasn’t because of lack of effort. Each of them faced exceptionally talented teams — some of the best teams their respective classifications have produced over the 20 years.
Today would have been state championship Saturday if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. In chronological order, here’s a look at the three teams whose seasons have ended in the state finals in the 21st century.
2007, SherandoRecord: 13-1
State final result: Lost to Amherst County 56-10 in Group AA, Division 4
The 2007 Warriors had no shortage of motivation.
In 2005, Sherando earned a postseason berth for the first time since 1998. The Warriors made it all the way to the state semifinals for the first time since 1997.
In the 2006 regular season, Sherando was even better. For the first time since 1997, the Warriors went undefeated during the regular season. However, fellow unbeaten Harrisonburg came to Stephens City for the regional semifinals and limited their playoff run to just one week, beating them 27-23.
The 2007 Warriors were also loaded with talent. They were led by five 2007 Group AA All-State selections and future NCAA Division I players, each of whom were key contributors to the 2005 and 2006 teams.
Junior quarterback Ross Metheny (the school record holder with 7,237 yards and 69 TDs passing in his career, future Virginia and South Alabama player) entered his third year as a starter in 2007, and went on to throw for 2,207 yards and 24 touchdowns. Sherando also featured senior running back/defensive back Markeith Brisco (Norfolk State, 1,726 yards, 26 touchdowns; four interceptions); senior tight end/defensive end Brian Barlow (James Madison, 29 catches, 601 yards, six TDs; 84 tackles, 8.5 sacks); senior wide receiver/defensive back Derek Crosen (William & Mary, 46 catches, 808 yards, 10 TDs; five interceptions), and senior two-way linemen Joey Christine (Norfolk State, 70 tackles, 4.5 sacks).
With the exception of West Virginia’s Jefferson (7-0 to open the season) and Handley (23-14 to improve to 5-0), Sherando defeated each of its regular-season opponents by at least 15 points. No one scored more than 14 points against the Warriors. Sherando did not clinch the Northwestern District title until the regular-season finale though. Millbrook came into that contest with a matching 6-0 district record, and the Warriors emerged with a 27-12 victory.
Two weeks later, Sherando almost saw its season end in the first round of the playoffs again in an area classic.
Led by Walter Barr — the man who guided Sherando to its only two previous state title appearances in 1995 and 1996 — fourth-seeded James Wood, which lost 28-13 to Sherando during the regular season, took a 14-0 lead with 8:33 left in the third quarter.
But Metheny’s 42-yard TD pass to Crosen with 38 seconds left gave Sherando a 21-14 lead. With one second left and James Wood at the Sherando 8-yard line, James Wood’s Trae Tinsman connected with Tyler Orndorff near the end zone, but Crosen wrapped him up and dropped Orndorff a foot short of the goal line to preserve the win.
In the Region II final, also at Arrowhead Stadium, Sherando cruised to a 38-0 victory over Park View as Brisco ran for 242 yards and three TDs and intercepted three passes.
In the Group AA, Division 4 semifinals, Sherando traveled to Powhatan, the school that ended the Warriors’ 2005 season in the semifinal round. The Warriors trailed 21-17 in the third quarter, but Metheny’s 43-yard TD pass to Crosen kickstarted a run of 16 unanswered points to end the game. Metheny passed for 250 yards and two TDs and Brisco ran for 150 yards and two scores.
The state championship game was held at Liberty University and featured a battle of unbeatens. Defending state champion Amherst (13-0) had scored at least 40 points in every game but one, and with the exception of a 48-35 state semifinal win over Salem, had beaten everyone by at least 28 points.
The first quarter showed that Sherando’s defense might have its hands full with Group AA State Player of the Year and quarterback Peter Rose (249 yards and three TDs rushing), but it also showed that the Warriors could move the ball on a team that held 11 of its 13 opponents to 14 points or less.
Sherando had an 11-play, 85-yard touchdown drive on the game’s first possession to take a 7-0 lead, then drove 73 yards on nine plays after Amherst tied it a 7. But on that eighth play, Metheny was tackled from behind and suffered what was discovered to be a broken ankle after the game.
Lukas Stump kicked a 27-yard field goal to give the Warriors a 10-7 lead, but it was all Amherst after that. A limping Metheny returned to the game twice for a total of five plays in the second quarter, but otherwise the Warriors were quarterbacked by Crosen, who had five percent of the playbook at his disposal. On offense, the Lancers ran for 559 yards in a 56-10 win.
“The reason why we’re here is because of the kids we’ve got,” Sherando fifth-year head coach Bill Hall said after the game. “We’ve had great kids who’ve been willing to work hard. Throughout the year coaches from other teams have pointed out that the reason why we’re successful is because our kids are well-conditioned, and I think they do things the right way.”
2013, SherandoRecord: 13-2
State final result: Lost to Dinwiddie 56-14 in Group 4A
In the five seasons after Sherando played in the 2007 state title game, the Warriors won 35 games, but just one in the playoffs. The 2012 team went 6-5 and lost in the first round to Liberty.
In 2013, the Warriors busted loose in a big way.
Sherando had seven returning starters on offense, including a healthy Reid Entsminger at quarterback. Entsminger, who suffered a broken collarbone in the seventh game of his junior year, had 2,125 yards and 20 touchdowns passing and 873 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and was selected as a Group 4A First Team All-State quarterback by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
Sherando had seven starters back from a defense that allowed only 218 yards and 17.4 points per game the previous year, including defensive back Isaiah Williams, a VHSCA All-State player.
No player on the team — perhaps in the entire state — was more threatening than George Aston. Though he would make his mark at the University of Pittsburgh as a fullback — and participate in NFL training camps with the Denver Broncos and New York Giants at that position — he was best known in high school for being a ferocious linebacker. As a senior, Aston wracked up 191 tackles and was named VHSCA Group 4A State Defensive Player of the Year and a CBS Maxpreps Medium School All-American.
The Warriors ran roughshod over the competition, scoring 40 points in at least seven games during the regular season and holding six teams to single-digit points, Only West Virginia power Martinsburg (eight state titles since 2010) knocked off Sherando, dealing the Warriors a 27-13 defeat in Week 2.
As the No. 1 seed, Sherando played all four of its 4A North Region games at home.
In the first round, the Warriors routed historical nemesis Amherst (the Lancers had twice defeated Sherando in state title games) by the score of 49-15. Sherando had a 561-99 edge in yardage.
In the regional quarterfinals, the Warriors beat Liberty by 22 points for the second time in 2013, this time 34-12. Entsminger passed for 217 yards and rushed for 90.
Courtland came to Stephens City for the regional semifinals, and it gave Sherando all it could handle. The score was tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter when senior linebacker Joe Daley blew up a reverse on a third-and-2 from the Sherando 22-yard-line. Daley forced the fumble and recovered in it a scramble.
After an Aston one-yard TD run five plays later put the Warriors up 27-20, Daley (12 tackles) then ended Courtland’s final possession with a sack on fourth-and-10 at midfield. Sherando won 27-20.
The state semifinal with Salem was a defensive slugfest on a cold and windy Saturday afternoon.
Entsminger scored the game’s only touchdown with 1:35 left in the third quarter on a two-yard run after making a fumble recovery at the Salem 27. On fourth-and-6 from the 23, Entsminger connected with Josh Ojo for a seven-yard pass to keep the drive alive.
Sherando held a Spartans team averaging 38 points and 406 yards a game to 199 yards in the 7-0 shutout. Aston had 18 tackles, and Kyle Warren helped finish off the win when his hit on Salem quarterback Austin Coulling from behind forced his throw to the ground on fourth-and-11 at the Warriors’ 23 in the final minutes.
A 14-0 Dinwiddie team that had beaten every one of its opponents by at least 21 points and had outscored them by an average of 47-8 awaited Sherando in the Group 4A state championship game at Liberty University. The contest was played in a steady rain.
The Warriors scored the game’s first touchdown on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Entsminger to Daniel Eppard, but it was all Dinwiddie after that. The Generals — who broke numerous tackle attempts in the game — converted all five of Sherando’s turnovers into touchdowns and led 28-7 with seven minutes left in the second quarter, 35-7 at the half, and 42-7 after three quarters. The Generals had three drives in the first half that were 20 yards or less.
The Warriors rushed for 228 yards, but Dinwiddie (442 yards) continued to pull away and finished with a 56-14 win.
“They’re a very passionate group of kids that didn’t care who got the success, they just wanted to be successful,” said Hall about his team after the season. “They were very hungry and very receptive to doing whatever it took. You can’t do the things that we’ve done without having great relationships. [The players] have to trust [the coaches], and we have to trust them, and the only way you can do that is by spending a lot of time together. We spend all year together, and the players understand that whatever we say is what we believe will be the best path to achieve success.”
2015, Clarke CountyRecord: 13-2
State final result: Lost to Appomattox County 42-6 in Group 2A
From 2007-14, Clarke County proved to be one of the better Division 2 — and then Group 2A — teams in the state. The Eagles made the playoffs every year in that stretch, compiling a record of 72-20 with three undefeated seasons and two state quarterfinal appearances. The 2014 team was among those unbeaten groups, but Clarke County was knocked off 13-2 by Nottoway in the second round.
Under 16th-year head coach Chris Parker in 2015, Clarke County proved to be one of the truly elite teams in Group 2A by advancing to the first state championship game in school history.
The Eagles featured eight players on both offense and defense with prior starting experience, and in 2015 they had eight players combine for 13 Group 2A All-State selections.
Clarke County’s potent single-wing rushing attack (396.9 rushing yards per game) featured running backs Hunter Rogers, a junior, (1,354 yards, 17 touchdowns) and senior Matt Dang (1,352 yards, 20 TDs) and senior quarterback Jordon Turner (1,230 yards, 17 TDs). The rest of the offense included All-State offensive linemen Bryan Wallace, a sophomore, senior Julius Grant and junior Josh Wallace, and junior tight end Brett McDonald. The offense averaged 40.1 points per game.
Defensive linemen Bryan Wallace (now at NCAA Division I Charlotte, 120 tackles, 12 sacks) and Grant (98 tackles), linebackers Michael Fields (166 tackles) and McDonald (113 tackles), and Turner at cornerback (61 tackles, seven pass breakups, two INTs) led a defense that only allowed only 163.9 yards and 10.7 points per game. Dang averaged 17.2 yards and had a TD on 12 punt returns to earn all-state honors.
The Eagles manhandled just about all their competition in the regular season, beating their opponents by at least 21 points in all nine of their wins. Only Millbrook — which emerged as a force in 2015 after struggling in its first two years under head coach Josh Haymore — could top Clarke County in a hard-fought 20-14 game that put the Eagles at 1-1.
The Bull Run District champions then won 12 straight, and their dominance stretched through the first rounds of the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the 2A East Region.
Clarke County rolled past Arcadia 60-6 in the first round as Matt Dang had 189 of the Eagles’ 553 rushing yards and three TDs.
In the second round, the Eagles routed George Mason for the second time in 2015, winning 47-0 as Jaxon Ottobre had 101 yards and three TDs.
In the quarterfinals, Clarke County posted its second straight shutout in beating Robert E. Lee (Staunton) 19-0. Lee came in averaging 39 points a game but was stopped four times inside the Eagles’ 30.
In the semifinals against undefeated Union, Clarke County scored on each of its first three possessions in rolling to a 21-0 lead after 16 minutes (the Eagles had the ball for 30 of the game’s first 34 plays, registering two of their four takeaways in that stretch). The Eagles led 35-7 with 11:20 left in the game, which saw Parker have a bucket of water dumped on his head to celebrate with about a minute left.
Clarke County rushed for 361 yards on 64 carries. Rogers rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, Dang rushed for 117 yards (including a 61-yard touchdown) on 10 carries, and Turner rushed for 98 yards and three TDs. The Eagles defense held the Bears to fewer than 28 points for just the second time all season.
Clarke County traveled to Salem Stadium for the Class 2A state championship game against undefeated Appomattox County, which had only surrendered more than 14 points in one game all season. The Raiders averaged 37.9 points and allowed 8.1.
The Eagles held their own with speedy Appommatox for three quarters and pulled to within 14-6 on Turner’s six-yard TD pass to Mackie Martin with 48 seconds left in the third quarter. But Appomattox scored a touchdown on its next possession to make it 21-6 with 10:30 left and forced a Clarke County team that had struggled running the ball to become one-dimensional on offense.
Appomattox proceeded to intercept Clarke County four times over the remainder of the game, returning two of them for TDs and setting up a third TD with another. The Raiders won 42-6.
“Our guys fought to the end,” said Parker afterwards. “It was unfortunate some turnovers made the score a little bit different than it would have been.
“I’m very proud of this team, and this community. I’ve never seen anything like the sendoff we were given for the state game. The pep rally here, and everybody cheering. We took a tour of the county with our bus — every school, main streets, side streets. Signs were lit up, everybody was in orange and blue. And then when we arrived at the stadium for the game, there were hundreds of people there in the parking lot, maybe a thousand. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life, and I’ll never forget that.”
