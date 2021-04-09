WINCHESTER — Since COVID-19 has forced a lot of people to work from home over the past year, it’s become a necessity for many families to transform their living rooms into offices, said local interior designer Brenda Miller.
People are adding French doors or black industrial frame doors to isolate a part of a living room into an office, but the new barrier also makes the transformed space still visually pleasing, she said.
Those working from home may need to remove some living room furniture to make the space more professional.
“They will incorporate a desk or a table that looks nice with a beautiful upholstered chair, not your typical desk chair,” Miller said. “They’re having to create some home offices and home libraries.”
With more than 15 years as an interior designer, Miller knows her way around a home. She works as an interior designer for Ethan Allen and also owns a furniture store in Stephens City called The Miller House with her husband Kevin.
If you’re looking for primitive or Colonial furnishings and décor, Miller advises to check her mother’s store, Valley Furniture/Country Interiors. The stores are located next to each other on Valley Pike near Stephens City.
There’s not one set style trend that Miller has seen emerge in popularity for designing home offices. It’s really about the style of the house and just complementing and blending it with what already exists in the home.
“It depends on the architecture of the house,” she said. “I’ve done industrial, I’ve done modern, I’ve done transitional. I don’t think there’s really a set style.”
One trend she’s noticed fading are barn doors.
“They’re on the way out,” she said. “They’re still popular right now, but eventually I think they’re going to be replaced with pocket doors and French doors.”
For anyone looking to update their home after quarantining in it all year, Miller says little, quick fixes can go a long way in making a home feel different and new.
“Now that people have been stuck home for the past year, they’ve stared at things that have been bothering them,” Miller said. “A lot of times the quick fixes are things that really give them an updated look are quite simple like paint, accent pillows, drapery panels, window treatments.”
A comeback in home design? Wallpaper, she said.
With peel and remove wallpaper available these days, it’s even easier to install. Some beautiful wallpaper options that are growing popular include metallic designs and some that even look 3D.
If you don’t want to tear out and redo an entire kitchen, Miller suggests simply changing the backsplash, getting a new countertop or adding a fresh coat of paint. Adding lots of plants and flowers can liven up a space in a home as well.
There’s also a lot of great DIY projects to find online when redesigning a home, but Miller recommends if it requires any plumbing or electrical work to call a professional.
“There’s small things you can do,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.