WINCHESTER — COVID-19 is partly to blame for the trash that’s piling up along local roads.
The reason? The pandemic has halted the inmate workforce from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County that helps pick up litter.
Frederick County Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger called the roadside trash along Berryville Pike (Va. 7) “awful.”
Millwood Pike (U.S. 50 East), Va. 37, Sulphur Springs Road and North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) are also seeing more litter.
In Frederick County, litter control is a partnership among the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Virginia Adopt-a-Highway Program, various individuals and groups that volunteer to pick up litter and those who simply maintain their own properties and road frontages.
Frederick County Clean Sweep was formed in 2006 to supplement these efforts. The Clean Sweep team collects litter on all county roads, with the exception of Interstate 81. It especially focuses on roads leading to the Regional Landfill off Sulphur Springs Road. No-cost labor is provided through the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center’s Community Inmate Workforce [CIWF]. A part-time litter supervisor, supplies and transportation are funded by the county through a state grant. VDOT’s Stephens City office collects the bags of litter and other debris that’s picked up, such as tires, and deposits them at the landfill
The efforts of Clean Sweep, VDOT and CIWF resulted in about 100 tons of roadside litter being collected along county roads from fiscal year 2016-17 to 2019-20. This represents a contribution of $143,389 in services to the county.
But the CIWF program was suspended in mid-March due to health concerns when the pandemic hit. It’s not known when it will resume.
“The CIWF program provides no-cost labor to many agencies all across the region, so all have been impacted, not only the county’s litter program,” Puffinburger said in an email. “With the loss of our labor pool, there has been no county-led litter control effort. The impact of this can be easily seen across the county as winter winds carry litter across roadways and fields. Keep Virginia Beautiful is reporting that litter in our landscape is at an all-time high in Virginia. The litter problem has been made worse because many localities have not been able to do their regularly scheduled cleanups due to continued COVID restrictions.”
An unsightly mess
Charlie Monroe, VDOT maintenance operations manager, said VDOT staff are picking up trash, but due to COVID-19 safety precautions cleanup crews tend to be only two or three people — with each person traveling in his or her own vehicle to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Monroe said the use of an entire VDOT vehicle for one person takes away resources that can be used for other important transportation issues, such as dealing with inclement weather on roadways, repairing potholes and paving roads.
“Trash hasn’t slowed down,” Monroe said. “We use the inmate workforce a lot. So if they can’t come out, we can’t get to everything we are doing.”
Monroe said VDOT — in partnership with the CIWF — would pick up litter every few weeks before the pandemic. Now, due to limited resources, VDOT only picks up roadside trash if it becomes particularly egregious and the department receives a lot of complaints. He said VDOT recently cleaned up trash on a 10-mile stretch of Va. 37 and Sulphur Springs Road, saying those areas “were pretty unsightly.”
Frederick County resident Bill Costello said he noticed the litter problem on Sulphur Springs Road, as well as on Senseny Road and Va. 7.
“From what I could tell, there’s no end in sight,” Costello said. “This is not just a problem for Winchester. This is a problem for any locality that has depended on inmate labor to clear the trash from the roads in the state of Virginia. Any locality is turning into a dumpy looking place.”
Paying for trash pickup — compared to the no-cost labor provided by inmates — is expensive. In the spring, VDOT spent $107,697 to collect 11,096 shoulder miles worth of litter in Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties.
Although VDOT picks up trash in neighboring Clarke County, litter there isn’t nearly as much of a problem as it is in Frederick County because fewer people live there, Monroe said. He also noted that the Regional Landfill is in Frederick County, so there is a greater chance that trucks carrying garbage may have some of their trash fall out on the way to the landfill.
What can you do?
Puffinburger said Frederick County is seeking help from citizens to do their part to reduce litter. She said locals should:
Secure their load when transporting trash, bulky debris and yard waste to the landfill or any neighborhood citizens convenience site. For more information on how to properly and safely transport waste, visit: https://www.fcva.us/departments/public-works/clean-sweep-litter-prevention/secure-your-load
Volunteer. There have been some groups that have cleaned up roads in their neighborhoods over the past year. Frederick County Public Works has plenty of cleanup supplies available to anyone who would like to volunteer.
Set an example. Keep your property litter-free.
Carry a litter bag in your car.
Never toss debris or food out of the car window.
Businesses are encouraged to provide ash and trash receptacles and all entrances and exits. Secure dumpsters.
“If people would put their trash in the proper receptacles, it would reduce our need to pick up trash, which would increase the monies we have allotted to due other maintenance activities such as pavements and pothole repairs,” Monroe said. “It does take up a chunk of our resources to go out and pick up trash.”
Justin Hall, public works division manager for Winchester, said the city relies on the inmate workforce for cutting grass, leaf collection and clearing storm drain ditches. He said not having inmates to help has caused some delays, but hasn’t had a major impact.
The city has refuse collection trucks that pick up trash from residents and businesses.
“We look forward to utilizing their help [again],” Hall said. “I just want to really emphasize how good of a program that the jail program has for help.”
