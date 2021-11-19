Looks like Christmas, feels like summer

Pat Affleck takes advantage of Thursday’s summer-like weather to continue the decorating process for Christmas in a t-shirt outside her Stephens City home. Affleck and her husband spend some 40 hours decorating for Christmas each year and have been doing the process for more than 25 years.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

