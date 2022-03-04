Amazon announced on Thursday that it is expanding career advancement opportunities it offers to its 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S. by partnering with more than 140 national and local colleges to provide fully-funded college tuition, including Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown.
Career Choice provides full tuition to hourly Amazon employees seeking to earn college credits or industry certifications in high-demand jobs both within the company and beyond. Employees are eligible for the program after 90 days of employment.
Amazon, which has a fulfillment center in Frederick County, is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025.
For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.
