MIDDLETOWN — Lord Fairfax Community College will hold a town hall via telephone on Thursday about plans to change its name.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include a question-and-answer session with LFCC officials.
LFCC President Kim Blosser will speak at the event.
People interested in attending the town hall must register online at lfcc.edu/name.
Over the winter, the LFCC board decided to seek a new name for the 50-year-college after all 23 colleges in the Virginia Community College System were tasked with reviewing their names by the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges.
Since then, a naming taskforce has been considering names, many suggested by LFCC students, staff, alumni and community members while working with a nationally-renowned naming specialist. About five or six names have advanced to final consideration, Blosser said on Thursday.
The new name must be approved by the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges, which is the only entity that has the power to change the college’s name.
LFCC announced the tele-town hall on the same day that the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges objecting to the name change. Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber, who made the motion, also suggested the possibility of withholding county funds from the college if it moves forward with the renaming.
LFCC opened in 1970 in Middletown in Frederick County. It has since expanded to other locations in the region.
Blosser said no local funds would go toward changing the college’s name. A workgroup involved in researching the name change estimates it will cost $115,400 to $297,950, she added.
Money to change the name would come from LFCC’s auxiliary fund, Blosser said, which includes revenue the college earns from its campus bookstore, vending machines and renting out campus spaces for events. Student tuition will not go toward renaming costs, she said.
For this current fiscal year, Frederick County appropriated $81,308 to LFCC. A little more than 50% — $40,624 — goes to scholarships for Frederick County high school students to attend LFCC.
“This would mean $40,000 in scholarships that Frederick County students wouldn’t get next year if you don’t fund this, that’s what happens, they just won’t get any,” Blosser said. “Nothing comes out of this [separate local] budget that has anything to do with the renaming.”
LFCC’s overall operating budget is funded 45% by the state and 55% by student tuition.
A resolution passed by the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges required LFCC’s board to revisit the college’s name. Now that the LFCC board has decided to seek a new name, any final decisions lie with the state board.
“As a college we have to move forward assuming we need a new name, so that’s what we’re doing,” Blosser said. “The state board will still be the ones to accept [the name change] in May or not.”
