Lord of the ring

Thomas Doub, 13, of Winchester, walks Jebby, a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, behind a fairy circle growing in the plaza area in front of Handley High School Monday morning. A fairy circle — also known as a fairy ring, elf ring or pixie ring — is a naturally occurring ring or arc of mushrooms.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

