WINCHESTER — With the tap of a ceremonial gavel gifted to him on Tuesday afternoon, Mark Loring ended nearly a decade of service to the Winchester Planning Commission.
"I've had an amazing and rewarding experience serving on the commission for almost nine years, the last five as the chairman," Loring said at the close of Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, which was attended by his wife and two daughters. "And it's been my pleasure to serve with many superb and dedicated [City] Council members, city officials and planning commissioners."
Council appointed Loring to the seven-member Planning Commission in March 2014, at which time the panel included future Mayor David Smith. Commission members first elected him chairman in January 2018 after the body's former leader, Steven Slaughter, termed out after completing his second consecutive four-year term.
"I knew that service on the Planning Commission would be challenging and rewarding, and it has been both," Loring said on Tuesday. "Challenging in that land use is not easy; there's always going to be friction. But being able to contribute to the future has been meaningful and rewarding for me."
Loring praised his fellow commission members for sharing his dedication to the city and the people who live and work here.
"Each commissioner brings unique skills, experiences and ideas to our collective tasks, and you've made my time here enjoyable," he said.
Loring said his first big decision as a commission member in 2014 was voting to extend Meadow Branch Avenue to Amherst Street in order to facilitate construction of a new John Kerr Elementary School. His final decision on Tuesday was to recommend denial of an ordinance that would vacate 76 feet of an unnamed public alley behind 22 W. Whitlock St. and convey the property to the person who lives at that address.
"Many of you have heard me say over the years that good land use supports good governance. I believe this and the evidence is out there that supports this," Loring said in his farewell comments.
Another thing commissioners heard Loring say over the years is "taller and tighter." He used that phrase often when he talked about how Winchester, which is currently forbidden by the Code of Virginia from expanding beyond its current boundaries, could add more housing and businesses by building taller structures that accommodate more people.
He wasn't willing to let his final meeting end without uttering his catch phrase one last time.
"The reality is that growth is essential and Winchester is geographically constrained," Loring said. "As it grows, it must get taller and tighter."
Commission members surprised Loring following Tuesday's meeting with a framed poster that states, "The Loring Plan: 'Taller and Tighter.'"
The poster was presented to Loring by Planning Commission Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, who was appointed by City Council in April to her second and final four-year term on the panel.
"Thank you for helping me make the process work here over the past few years," Loring said to his second-in-command. "I'm excited for the Planning Commission under your leadership in the future."
"We greatly appreciate your voice, your guidance and your service to the betterment of the city," Burnett said to Loring. "Thank you."
As vice chairwoman, Burnett will preside over the commission's Dec. 20 meeting and Jan. 3 work session, then members will elect a new chairperson on Jan. 17. Loring said he supports her as his successor.
Loring then thanked his wife and daughters for giving him "a clear purpose" to make Winchester the best possible city it can be.
"We should keep families in mind as we move forward," he said to commission members before closing his final meeting with a tap of the gavel they had presented to him moments earlier.
