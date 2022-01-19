WINCHESTER — For the fifth year in a row, Mark Loring will serve as chairman of the Winchester Planning Commission.
"I'm excited about the coming year," Loring said following his re-election during Tuesday's commission meeting. "Last year was challenging yet productive. Among other accomplishments, we completed and moved the revised Comprehensive Plan to the City Council for review and approval. This will be the baseline for land-use discussions in the city for the next decade."
2022 will mark Loring's final stint as commission chairman because he is also in the last year of his second four-year term on the panel. According to City Code, he will not be eligible for reappointment when his current term expires.
Loring was the commission members' unanimous pick for chairman. Members on Tuesday also unanimously re-elected Lacey Burnett to serve as vice chairwoman for the second year in a row.
"I'm humbled and honored to be able to sit here with such talented leaders and work through the growth of this city," Burnett said.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the Planning Commission:
- Voted unanimously to recommend City Council's approval of a mass rezoning of 36 properties in and near the 400 and 500 blocks of North Cameron Street. The parcels, which are currently zoned Limited High Density Residential (HR-1) or Commercial Industrial (CM-1), would be redesignated Central Business (B-1) in order to encourage more residential and commercial development in the city's North End.
- Voted unanimously to initiate the creation of several amendments to the city's zoning ordinance that would govern the placement, installation and use of solar energy systems for Winchester homes and businesses.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson and John Tagnesi. Commissioners David Ray and Leesa Mayfield were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.