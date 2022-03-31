WINCHESTER — A lost repo man took a wrong turn and ended up staring down the barrel of a gun, according to police.
The employee of First Choice Collateral Recovery said he got lost on Franklin Brown Barb’s property in the 200 block of Boundary Avenue in Frederick County around 2:20 a.m. on March 22.
The driver, who wasn’t there to repossess a vehicle, said as he turned around to leave, Barb confronted him at gunpoint, according to an email from county Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Warren W. Gosnell. Gosnell wrote he was unsure "why things escalated" between Barb and the driver.
The driver said Barb approached him from the rear of the vehicle carrying a flashlight and pistol, according to Deputy Dustin W. Campbell's criminal complaint. "He was in fear for his life and believed Franklin would shoot him," Campbell wrote.
Campbell said he confiscated a flashlight and 9 mm semi-automatic pistol from Barb, who was charged with brandishing a firearm.
Barb, 62, was released on his own recognizance. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on April 11.
(1) comment
Did he have a permit for the firearm? And what was his reason to use a firearm?
