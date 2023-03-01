WINCHESTER — Traffic was snarled on Berryville Avenue at the city limits for several hours Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying 70,000 pounds of precast concrete lost its load while making a turn as it exited Interstate 81, according to police.
No injuries were reported, and no charges were placed, Winchester Police Department Capt. Frank Myrtle said.
But the incident shutdown the westbound lanes entering Winchester from just before 10 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m. and the eastbound lanes exiting Winchester until roughly 4:30 p.m. Traffic was diverted during the closures.
Winchester-based Shockey Precast Group, which was hauling the oversized load, sent heavy equipment to the scene to assist with removing the concrete slab from the roadway, Myrtle said. Frederick County deputies and Virginia Department of Transportation crews also assisted.
According to Myrtle, the incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was exiting the I-81 southbound ramp and attempting to make a left turn headed toward Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.