CLEAR BROOK — Bears have cubs and cats have kittens. Deer have fawns and sheep have lambs.
When it comes to goats, though, it seems they connect with kids of more than one species. Thursday morning at the Frederick County Fair was an example of their bond with the human variety.
The Bright Stars Goat Show, an effort to help differently-abled kids build a connection with FFA and 4-H activities, welcomed participants from nearby Grafton School, which offers educational programs and services for children with special needs.
“A lot of these kids have never been around animals or livestock of any nature at all. ... It gives them a chance to pet them, you know, to interact with them, and realize what wonderful animals they are,” said Teri Clevenger, co-chairperson of the Bright Stars Goat Show.
This event came to the Frederick County Fair for the first time about five years ago, though the pandemic stole a couple of years in between. This year, though, Clevenger said the show was back on track. With about 35 participants, this was the Bright Stars Goat Show’s biggest group yet. The effort was coordinated by the fair, Frederick County Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive Recreation Program and Grafton School, a fair official said.
Some local FFA members volunteered to do a “mock show” with their goats so that spectators could learn about the showing process. Then, visitors were invited to pet the goats. Some even went into the ring to meet the animals.
With their sweet faces and mild-mannered temperament, the goats seemed to be an overall hit.
One participant said he enjoyed seeing how the goats’ owners handled them, especially when the animals didn’t want to listen. He also liked that one of the goats was named Tank. Another said he liked petting the animals and making them feel comfortable. There was also a veteran goat owner among the group, who said he used to have a pet goat called Spiky.
“I mean, they (Grafton students) don’t get this on a regular basis by any means, and this is a great opportunity,” said Bryan Teeter, a special education teacher at Grafton. He said that by the looks of things, his students were having a great time meeting the goats.
Clevenger emphasized that 4-H and FFA programs help teach integrity, leadership skills and provide learning opportunities. She called the Bright Stars Goat Show a “win-win” for both the kids who volunteered and those who came to learn about the animals, saying that both groups gained valuable experiences.
Harper Lockridge, 10, one of the FFA volunteers, explained why she wanted to be involved with the event.
“I wanted to help the special needs kids,” she said.
Harper also said that the kids who visited got to have fun and pet her goat, and that they thought it was a nice, cute animal.
After the mock show, Grafton students toured the fairgrounds and visited with sheep, pigs, rabbits, chickens and, of course, more goats.
The Frederick County Fair continues through Saturday.
Tickets cost $10 for adults (12 and up), $5 for children ages 6-11 and are free for children age 5 and under.
