State Del. Dave LaRock, R-33rd, was ordered by Judge Robert A. Pustilnik to pay $50 on May 27 after he was found guilty of two counts of pulling down a fence or leaving his neighbor’s gate open last year.
LaRock was found not guilty of destroying the neighbor’s yard sign, and the trespassing charge was dismissed, according to Loudoun County General District Court records.
The delegate said he plans to appeal the decision.
Thursday’s three-hour hearing had been delayed four months due to scheduling conflicts for both parties.
Walter and Christina Curfman, who filed the complaint, said the offenses occurred between Sept. 8, 2020, and Oct. 12, 2020, on their property in the Hamilton area. A no-trespass order was issued on Sept. 4, 2020, according to the complaint.
The Curfmans alleged in their complaint that on Oct. 11, 2020, LaRock lectured Christina Curfman about her religious position on minority groups and told her she would “meet her maker soon.” The couple said he also drove his SUV directly at Christina, accelerating toward her.
The next day, on Oct. 12, LaRock allegedly entered their property "with the intent to destroy property," according to the complaint. He allegedly cut a chain and removed a gate on the Curfman's property, the complaint said.
Despite the complaint, LaRock said the complaint did not warrant the magistrate to bring forth any charges.
The case stemmed from an ongoing easement dispute between the Curfmans and LaRock, Caleb Kershner, LaRock's attorney, said in court documents. The Curfmans, Kershner said, “regularly blocked Mr. LaRock’s easement right by building a fence and putting up gates and parking cars to block his ability to travel his easement.”
LaRock faced a $250 maximum fine for each instance he pulled down the fence and left the gate open.
LaRock represents the 33rd District, which covers most of western Loudoun County and portions of Clarke and Frederick counties.
He is serving his fourth term after defeating Mavis Taintor (D) who he beat by 14 percentage points in 2019. He is expected to face Democrat Paul Siker, a business consultant, for the House of Delegates seat.
The delegate has been under fire since earlier this year after questioning the U.S. presidential election and his response to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
So we now have a convicted criminal as our representative! And the entire Board of Supervisors is on this guy’s side, which says a lot about their integrity. Our country is in grave danger in the hands of these authoritarian wannabes.
Dave LaRock doesn't respect other people's property and thinks he's above the law. He fosters conspiracy theories. He hasn't passed a single piece of legislation. He voted against a measure to assist farmers and food banks. The people of the 33rd District deserve better -- a representative who will work collaboratively in Richmond to improve life in Virginia and in the 33rd. Please vote for Paul Siker this November.
Skip the liberal talking points and see for yourself the work that Dave Larock is doing for the citizens of the 33rd District https://www.votelarock.us/issues
