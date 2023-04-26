STEPHENS CITY — With its non-district schedule now complete, the Sherando softball team can now focus on what it does best.
After rolling through eight straight opponents — including six in the Class 4 Northwestern District — the Warriors saw their winning streak come to a screeching halt with a 13-1 loss in five innings to Dulles District foe Loudoun County on Tuesday in Sherando Park.
The Captains (8-4) completed a season sweep after leading 1-0 after one inning, 3-0 after two, 5-0 after three and 12-1 after four innings. Loudoun County sat in third place in the Dulles District heading into Tuesday.
"We just had a rough night all the way around," said Sherando coach Mark Conner, whose team is 11-5 overall and 8-0 in the C4 Northwestern. "We just have to get ready for the remainder of the district games we've got."
It was indeed an unusual game for Sherando, which was shut down for the second time this year by Captains senior pitcher Abby Coffman (complete game, no earned runs, four hits, two walks, three strikeouts).
After scoring at least seven runs in every game of their winning streak — including five double-digit scoring performances — the Warriors were held to a season-low run total and their fewest hits since they also managed four in an 11-3 loss to Skyline, the last defeat before their winning streak.
Sherando made some strong defensive plays but committed five errors and struggled on some other chances, this after not having more than two miscues in any one game and having four error-free games in its winning streak. The Warriors didn't feature their normal defensive lineup at several positions as a result of star freshman pitcher Lily Wray not in the circle and junior second baseman Allison Williams on a DECA trip.
It was the first time since Sherando lost 4-2 to Loudoun County on March 20 that Wray did not pitch. Conner has used four pitchers this season, but only Wray — who struck out 16 batters and allowed only three hits in a complete game, 9-1 victory on Monday against Skyline — had pitched more than 8.2 innings coming into Tuesday. Wray had seven complete games in the winning streak, only leaving with her team up 15-0 after two innings against Handley on April 13.
Fellow freshman Mady Cox pitched decently while having two different pitching stints on Tuesday. After leaving to start the fourth inning, she had to replace sophomore Aubrey Weir after a line drive went off the lower portion of one of Weir's legs.
With the Warriors not playing up to their usual defensive standards, Cox gave up six runs (one earned), eight hits, two walks and two strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Cox shut down the Captains in relief on March 20 after Sherando fell behind 4-0 in the first inning in Leesburg, allowing just three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings.
"We've still got four capable pitchers," Conner said. "We wanted to get somebody back in the circle tonight. As the season gets moving still, you never know who you might need to go out there and pitch some innings for you."
Cox and the defense started off well, as Cox struck out the first batter and left fielder Anna Borst came in to make a diving catch on the second batter just behind the infield dirt. But after a double by catcher Katherine Garlington (2 for 3 with two runs and a walk), an outfield error allowed the first run to score.
The Warriors committed all of their errors in the first five innings. With a 5-0 lead, Loudoun County continued to pour it on in the fourth inning, with Camryn Kolodziej (1 for 3 with three RBIs) hitting a two-run home run to make it 7-0. The Captains had six hits, two walks and were hit by a pitch in scoring seven times in the fourth for a 12-0 lead.
Sherando's final four-game district stretch starts on Thursday at home against Kettle Run, a team the Warriors beat 11-1 on March 28. The Warriors are looking to add to a season that has already seen them surpass last year's win total (8-13).
The Warriors' lineup has been relentless this year, with nine players hitting between .323 and .489 and eight players with 7 to 20 RBIs through the team's first 13 games. On Tuesday, sophomore catcher Kayla Grum (1 for 1 with a walk) ended Coffman's shutout bid in the fourth when she smashed a single to right to bring in Jaeda Long, who reached second on a one-out error.
And Wray seems to get better every time she steps in the circle. Prior to the Skyline game, she had a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts against Fauquier, which is third in the district and hadn't been shut out all year.
"I think she's getting more confidence every game," Conner said. "For a freshman pitcher, she's very composed out there. She's got a lot of poise. If someone gets a hit off her, she doesn't seem to get rattled. She just gets right to the next batter."
It's been a special season for the Warriors, and the hope is that Tuesday was just a hiccup.
"We've talked about our goals and our expectations, and I still think we're on track to meet those," Conner said.
Abby Vadnais, Wray and Borst also had singles for the Warriors. The center fielder Vadnais also made a stellar defensive play, catching Kolodziej's fly in center and throwing out Sharon Manni (1 for 4 with two RBIs) trying to go from second to third in plenty of time for the final out of the fourth inning.
The Captains were also led by Olivia Miller (2 for 4 with an RBI), Olivia Eastlake (2 for 2 with three runs and a walk), Sophie Webb (1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) and Zoey Marinello (1 for 3 with a double and three runs).
