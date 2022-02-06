Four Loudoun County supervisors on Thursday walked out of a ceremony for representative from local governments after the Virginia deputy attorney general made what they called “inappropriate” comments claiming the school division “covered up” a pair of widely-reported sexual assault cases that occurred in Loudoun schools.
Officials from Prince William County, the City of Alexandria and towns of Dumfries, as well as Leesburg Vice Mayor Marty Martinez, joined the Loudoun supervisors in walking out following remarks by Chuck Slemp, the newly appointed Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia at the opening ceremony for the Virginia Association of Counties’ Local Government Day in Richmond.
Slemp, who was touting investigations by the attorney general’s office, turned his attention to Loudoun County Public Schools, which he said “covered up the sexual assault on the school grounds, which led to another sexual assault of a young girl.”
Victoria LaCivita, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said in an email to the Times-Mirror, “It is no secret that a sexual assault was covered up last year at a Loudoun County High School, its existence was lied about during a school board meeting, and that the perpetrator was transferred to another school where he attacked again.”
LaCivita said Slemp, in his remarks, was mentioning highlights of the attorney general's office in the first three weeks, including opening two investigations, one into the parole board and another into the sexual assaults in Loudoun County.
She added, “The attorney general finds covering up sexual assaults on school grounds ‘unacceptable' ‘dangerous' and 'inappropriate,’ among other things.”
A LCPS spokesperson said the school division does not comment on pending litigation.
After the event, Chairwoman Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) tweeted that the attacks ... are “unacceptable and dangerous.”
“There’s not a person who isn’t concerned about the young ladies,” Randall said Friday. “To politicize this doesn’t help [the victims] and [the A.G.’s office] are not doing it for them.”
“They are doing it for political reasons and I find that disturbing,” she said.
As previously reported, the attorney general’s office announced plans to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of the two sexual assaults that took place on LCPS campuses. Additionally, his office announced plans to develop legislation allowing the office to intervene when chief law enforcement officials believe local prosecutors are not doing an adequate job.
Last month, the teenager was found guilty of assaulting two girls last May and October, and was ordered sent to an undisclosed residential treatment center.
Randall was joined by Loudoun County Supervisors Juli Briskman (D-Algonkian), Sylvia Glass (D-Broad Run) and Mike Turner (D-Ashburn) all of whom said Slemp’s comments were “inappropriate.” None of the other supervisors were present for the ceremony.
The event is historically intended to provide an opportunity for locality leaders to meet legislators.
“I am shocked that he would even bring up a school issue and try to embarrass our school administration when this event is about local government,” Briskman said.
“If he knew anything about local government, he would know that local government works with the state on infrastructure issues, unemployment issues, climate issues, COVID response and maybe on overall state school funding,” she said. “But anyone who understands local government in Virginia knows that governance of schools is totally separate from local government and the Board of Supervisors.”
“Not to mention the sponsors of the program, VML and VACO, are non-partisan groups,” she said. “The election is over and he should know that campaigning is inappropriate at such an event.”
Since the new administration has taken office, parents and school divisions in most Northern Virginia localities have challenged Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on his Jan. 24 executive order which loosened mask policies in schools.
A day before Slemp made his remarks, the Virginia Governor, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction announced they are seeking to join a pending lawsuit in which a group of three parents are suing the Loudoun County School Board.
LCPS, however, implemented a local policy mandating the continued use of face masks before the executive order took effect amid the high transmission rate locally, around the commonwealth and nationwide.
Turner said he and his colleagues sat close to the stage. But when Slemp began making “uninformed and ignorant political campaigns swipes at Loudoun County,” he leaned over to Randall and indicated he planned to leave. Ultimately, more than a dozen Northern Virginia officials walked out together.
“Apparently the Youngkin administration is having a real tough time transitioning from campaign mode to the actual governing mode,” Turner said.
Supervisors said representatives from the Virginia Municipal League, VACO and other localities apologized to the Loudoun delegation.
Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, who was in attendance, did not walk out with the rest of Loudoun County delegation. Burk said in a Friday phone interview that she was sitting away from the rest of the group, and did not hear Slemp’s remarks, as she was engaged in a conversation at the time.
VaCo officials, and Leesburg Council Members Neil Steinberg and Kari Nacy did not immediately return a request for comment.
