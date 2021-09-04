WINCHESTER — It took a a quarter for the Loudoun County football team to find its groove, and once it did, the Captains took control in all three phases of the game on Friday night against Millbrook.
After falling behind 7-0 on BJ Canada's 30-yard interception return, the Captains scored 41 unanswered points en route to a 48-19 win over the Pioneers in non-district action.
The game was the first of the season for Loudoun County, while Millbrook dropped to 0-2.
Loudoun County senior quarterback James Daughtrey had a hand in each of the Raiders' first six touchdowns, passing for three (20, 23, and 24 yards; he completed 7 of 11 passes for 104 yards) and running for three (5, 2, and 1 yard; he finished with 77 yards on 13 carries). He led an offense that gained 414 yards, including 310 rushing yards on 47 attempts.
The Pioneers had 265 yards, but 130 of those came after Loudoun County went up 41-7 with 11:06 left in the game on a 24-yard TD pass from Daughtrey to Jimmy Kibble.
Special teams was huge as well. The Captains started three drives inside the Millbrook 40-yard line following Pioneers punts and scored touchdowns on all of them. Patrick Sigler rolled to the right before punting on his first two attempts, with the first one traveling 20 yards before it was returned to the Pioneer 39. The second was blocked and the Captains took over at the Millbrook 20. Sigler took a straight-on approach for the third punt, but with heavy pressure coming his boot went 24 yards to the Pioneer 37.
None of Loudoun County's offensive linemen and defensive linemen play on both sides of the ball, so those groups were able to maintain a high energy level throughout the game. Millbrook went with the same approach with its lines on Friday for a good portion of the game to try and keep its players fresh as well, but the Captains performed at a higher level with blocks on offense and disrupting plays on defense.
"We've just got to be better," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "It's nothing we can't fix. I'm proud of our kids for keeping their heads up and playing. We'll fix it in practice and get better."
Though Loudoun County's offensive numbers were impressive at the end of he game — Daughtry was aided in the running game by Jason Murray (16 carries, 155 yards, one TD); Aidan Hodnett (15 carries, 87 yards) — at the end of the first quarter, the Captains' offense had three empty possessions.
The first drive was a three-and-out, and the second saw Canada jump a pass into the left flat and return it 30 yards for a TD. Loudoun County drove 69 yards on 11 plays in its third drive, but a holding penalty and blocking penalty — two of the 13 penalties for 120 yards that the Raiders accumulated — put them in a fourth-and-25 situation at Millbrook's 35. On the final play of the quarter, Daughtry scrambled for 14 yards to result in a turnover on downs.
"We knew to calm down," Loudoun County coach Matt Reidenbaugh said. "I thought the most impressive part as a unit was how our kids responded. You want to start the season great, and you come out and have an awful first quarter with penalties, a turnover. It's everything we talk about not doing.
"But I think once [our players] settled in, we were fine. What gave me confidence, and I hope it gave them confidence, is I just felt like we were so prepared. I knew even in the first quarter, we'd be fine. We just had to settle down a little bit."
The defense jump-started the comeback.
The Raiders continuously forced Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown (15 of 29 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions) to try and make difficult passes on the run, and on the third play of the second quarter he was flushed to the left on third-and-10. Brown tried to force a short pass to a receiver over the middle, and it was intercepted by Joseph Fitzpatrick, who returned the ball to the Pioneers 22.
Loudoun County moved the ball to the Pioneer 12, but another holding call made it second-and-18 from the 20. At that point, the Raiders and their shotgun spread offense went under center for the first time. Daughtrey took the snap, rolled right, and connected with Fitzpatrick just before he hit the sideline near the goal line. Jonathan Haslet's extra point (he made 6 of 7 attempts) made it 7-7.
"They just blew coverage, and he was open," Daughtrey said. "I put it on [Fitzpatrick], and he scored."
Sigler had his first short punt on the next drive, and that led to Daughtrey scoring from five yards out on third-and-1 to make it 14-7.
"Your starting position is huge," Haymore said. "We've just got to be better with field position. Our field position sucked. When you have that, it's hard to keep the defense off the field, and it's hard to score."
On Millbrook's next possession, the Pioneers had a false start on third-and-6, and Brown wound up rolling left under pressure and throwing incomplete. Sigler boomed a 45-yard punt to the Loudoun County 15 with 4:45 left in the first half. But Murray had a 49-yard burst to the Pioneers 34, and six plays later Daughtry hit Brody Bowers for a 23-yard TD pass on a vertical route in the end zone on second-and-22 to make it 20-7 with 36 seconds left in first half.
After managing just 10 yards on eight carries in the first half, Millbrook had success running out of the I formation and moved the ball from its 1-yard line to its own 31. But Brown had to fall on a fumbled snap from under center, Sigler's ensuing punt was blocked to put the ball at the 20. Millbrook's impressive defensive lineman Jett Helmut had to leave the game after an 18-yard run by Murray and Daughtrey ran the ball in from 2 yards out to make it 27-7 with 4:21 left in the third quarter.
Haymore said that stretch in the running game was good to see. Both teams played their starters well into the fourth quarter, and the Pioneers also had success late in the game running out of the spread, with AJ Harrison finishing with 67 yards on 14 carries.
"We need to be able to run the ball a little bit more," Haymore said. "Our kids are physical."
Brown threw two TD passes to CJ Standen (five catches, 90 yards) covering 14 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter, the latter coming on the final play of the game.
"I thought he did a very good job of being a leader out there and controlling the offense," Haymore said. "There's things we still need to fix with some of the reads and where his eyes are at."
Haymore said Helmut impressed him with his play.
"He's a good, physical defensive lineman," Haymore said. "All of their holds [Loudoun County had five] were on the guy who was blocking him. Him just moving fast, that helped. When you can't block him, you've got to hold him."
